Ayden Greene Announces His Return to Virginia Tech

Ayden Greene announced on his social media accounts that he will be returning to Virginia Tech for next season. The Knoxville, Tn. native will come back to Blacksburg after a productive year, a decision that brings much needed continuity to the Hokies' passing game.

Greene arrived at Virginia Tech as a physically gifted wide receiver with high upside. At Bearden High School, he established himself as a reliable target with the ability to stretch the field.

He made a name for himself at the end of the 2024 season in the Duke's Mayo Bowl against Minnesota. With many of Virginia Tech's starters opting out of the game, it gave Greene to showcase his ability on the biggest stage. In that game, he had six receptions for 115 yards.

Greene's return is a crucial moment for Virginia Tech's offense, which is seeing significant turnover this offseason. Having a reliable, deep-threat wide receiver will make the newly hired head coach, James Franklin's, job much easier.

His decision comes after a season in which he established himself as a consistent part of Virginia Tech's passing attack. In 2025, he led the Hokies in receiving yards (516), receptions (31) and was tied for most receiving touchdowns (3). His ability to contribute every week made him a dependable target in an offense that often struggled to throw the ball.

Several of Greene's highlights from this past season came in key situations, where his size and catch radius allowed him to win contested throws downfield. His best game of the season came against Miami, where Greene caught five passes for 95 yards. One of those catches was a 39-yard deep pass from Pop Watson down the right sideline to set up a Watson rushing touchdown the next play.

Nov 22, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Ayden Greene (0) catches the football for a first down against Miami (FL) Hurricanes defensive back Damari Brown (2) during the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Beyond what the numbers show, Greene's choice to come back sends a strong message about his belief in the direction of Virginia Tech's program. With so many players around the country entering the transfer portal, Greene's commitment to stay in Blacksburg suggests that he sees real opportunity for growth and success with the Hokies. His decision also indicates that he is invested in what the new coaching staff is building and confident he can continue to make an impact as one of the offense's primary weapons.

For Virginia Tech fans, Greene's return offers more than just a statistical boost. It brings leadership to a position room that is seeing noticeable turnover. As the team enters a new era under Franklin, having experienced playmakers like Greene will be crucial for the team's success.

More Virginia Tech Football News: