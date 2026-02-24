The Most Underrated Players for Virginia Tech Heading Into the Spring

The restoration of Hokie football has been plastered across Blacksburg both figuratively and literally. When James Franklin took over operations in November, he was tasked with turning around one of the ACC's weakest teams at a lighting quick place.

The conference may not be as wide open as last year, with Miami coming off a National Championship game appearance. That's not going to stop a coach who was one game short of competing for a national title a year ago. Franklin and crew have been relentless in their pursuit of talent. Most of the men brought in have plenty of development ahead of them, but some of the most impactful talent for next season may be the ones returning from last season.

The Hokies brought back a majority of their starters from last season. While diehards may recognize most of the names on the field, the casual fan won't recollect the impact players had amidst a three-win campaign. Here are the most underrated Hokies you should have on your radar, if they already aren't.

1. Noah Chambers

Sep 27, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) is tackled by Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Isaiah Brown-Murray (9), and linebacker Noah Chambers (16) during the first half of the game against Virginia Tech Hokies at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

This name sticks out more amongst Virginia Tech natives. Chambers was one of the biggest surprises from a lackluster 2025 campaign. The true freshman linebacker came into a stacked room. Their leading tackler from 2024, Jaden Keller, alongside Kaleb Spencer and Caleb Woodson meant a wealth of production for Chambers to work behind.

His burst onto the scene came against NC State. He made three tackles in his first three career plays. He was a leading force in Virginia Tech's upset, totalling six tackles and a sack. That outing set a ceiling for Chambers and an expectation for the initial startingunit to live up to.

The DeMatha product started six of the eight games he logged in his first season. With Woodson departing for the Crimson Tide and Keller out of eligibility, that leaves a clear-cut role for Chambers to fill in Brent Pry's defense. His physical capabilities in the box fit into the type of linebacker Pry preferred at Penn State. If Chambers continues to build upon his freshman campaign and develop more in coverage, he could gain All-ACC consideration quickly.

2. Jaquez White

Southern Miss Golden Eagles wide receiver Jalen Carter (24) is tackled by Troy Trojans cornerback Jaquez White (8) during a college football game between Southern Miss and Troy at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Troy defeated Southern Miss 28-18. | Matt Bush/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The need for help alongside Isaiah Brown-Murray was among the top storylines heading into the transfer portal. Joshua Clark and JoJo Crim flashed last season, but don't have enough experience under their wing to be every-down answers.





Jaquez White is an answer to multiple problems. The All-Sun Belt Second Team corner tallies 67 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and three interceptions in 2025. He'll fit into the same role Dante Lovett had to start the year as the strongside corner. White will also serve as a much-needed veteran for younger corners and allow Brown-Murray to move between the boundary and slot in nickel packages. The secondary was arguably the weakest unit on the team last season. White could be a step towards reshaping the group's outlook in 2026.

3. Benji Gosnell

Sep 20, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies tight end Benji Gosnell (82) runs after a catch during the second quarter against the Wofford Terriers at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Gosnell was once one of the more exciting pass-catching options on the roster. He seemingly developed a strong connection with Kyron Drones in 2024 as his safety valve. The seam was often left open for Gosnell to operate in, enabling him to show his ability to grind out extra yardage.

2025 was a departure from that trend. The tight end room overall was neglected in Philip Montgomery's system. It wasn't the focal point under Tyler Bowen, but it was at least a threat every game. Gosnell tallied just 86 yards on 12 receptions last year. His drastic drop off in production was head-scratching enough, but the addition of Luke Reynolds complicated things even further.

This may not be a bad thing for Gosnell. Some receivers begin to thrive with a threat opposite them. The pass game overall wasn't circled for defenses. Drones were a bigger problem on the ground than they were through the air in the late stretch of the season. There were plenty of two-tight-end sets that Gosnell ran out of, but he was blocking more times than not. That trend won't disappear, but Howle is likely to deploy more pass-centric schemes for Gosnell, given his close connection with his previous tight end rooms. He may not be the top option in the room anymore, but none of the skills he showcased in 2024 have disappeared. This next season could be a much-needed bounce-back.

4. Keylen Adams

Jan 3, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Keylen Adams (6) makes a catch against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second quarter at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Virginia Tech already has its top two options at receiver. Ayden Greene has every tool in his arsenal to be able to line up at the X, and Que'Sean Brown is poised to build off a strong 2025 as their option out of the slot. Brown can still lineup wide in heavier sets, but Keylen Adams may have an opportunity to showcase the talent he was poised with in high school.

Adams, nicknamed Brodie, set the school and state record for receiving yards and touchdowns at Green Run. His final season with the Stallions was scattered with highlight plays in one of Virginia's most competitive regions. The 1,233-yard, 18 touchdown season set a high ceiling for Brodie heading into his time with the Hokies. In Blacksburg, however, he's had little opportunity to prove his worth.

He sat behind four senior receivers in his freshman season, getting the most usage in the 2024 Duke's Mayo Bowl. That one performance was enough to sell fans on what Adams could become. He had one of the top plays of the game, breaking out for a 47-yard run before being tackled just shy of what would've been his first collegiate touchdown. 2025 was marred by injury and resulted in Adams missing the entirety of the season. He'll be hungrier than ever to build off his flashes and put together his first full season in maroon and orange.