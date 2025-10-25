Biggest Takeaways From Virginia Tech's Double Overtime Win Over California
What a night in Blacksburg.
While not a premier matchup for the weekend, Virginia Tech and Cal played a crazy double overtime game that had plenty of twists and turns. The Hokies started well, then it looked like Cal had all of the momentum, and then in the end, Virginia Tech found a way to defeat the Golden Bears and get their third win of the season.
What are the biggest takeaways from this matchup?
1. This team refuses to quit
This season has obvioiusly not gone the way that Virginia Tech had hoped at the beginning of the season, but this team has refused to quit since the firing of Brent Pry and that is something that should be recognized. Oftentimes when there is a midseason firing, you will see teams pack it in and look ahead to next season or to entering the NFL draft, but this team has still shown plenty of heart over the past month.
Whether it was Wofford, NC State, even the losses to Georgia Tech and Wake Forest, this team continues to fight. Despite falling behind last night after an early lead, they battled and were able to come out with a victory at home.
2. This is what the rushing attack was supposed to be
Even if you were not a believer in Virginia Tech as an ACC contender this season, they had the pieces to have a really good rushing attack. Quarterback Kyron Drones and runnning backs Marcellous Hawkins and Terion Stewart made a dynamic trio that should have been able to give opponents fits this season.
Up until last night, that had not necessarily been the case, though they did show signs of life against Georgia Tech. Last night was what it was supposed to look like all season.
Hawkins led the way with 167 yards, Drones had 137, and Stewart had 48. In the second half, the rushing attack dictated the pace of the game and there was nothing that Cal could do to stop it.
3. A bowl game is still possible
Likely? No. Possible? Yes.
The Hokies still need three wins in their final four games of the season and while that is not going to come easy against a schedule that features Louisville, Florida State, Miami, and Virginia, it is still on the table. That would be a great accomplishment for a team that has refused to quit on the season.