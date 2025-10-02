Breaking Down Charles Huff as the Potential Next Virginia Tech Head Coach
A name that has been thrown around for Virginia Tech's next head coach is Southern Miss' head coach Charles Huff. He is an experienced coach who knows how to recruit well and build a program. But is he a serious contender to become the Hokies' next head coach? Let's break it down.
Background/Resume:
This season is Huff's first year at Southern Miss. Before that, he was the head coach at Marshall from 2021 to 2024. At Marshall, he achieved considerable success, compiling a 32-20 record in his four seasons there. He won a Sun Belt Championship last year in his final season as head coach. Marshall's contract with Huff expired last season, and the two sides were unable to come to an agreement.
Prior to his head coaching career, Huff spent time at big conference schools like Penn State, Mississippi State and Alabama. He was a part of the undefeated Alabama team that won a National Championship in 2020.
Pluses:
- Proven Head Coach: Unlike some of the younger coaches Virginia Tech might be interested in, Huff has had experience leading a collegiate program for many seasons. Not only that, he has a good win percentage, won a conference title and made it to multiple bowl games. That kind of experience will mean a lot to the committee looking for the Hokies’ next head coach.
- Running Game Expert: Huff has helped develop some of the best running backs in college football who also found great success in the NFL. When he was at Penn State from 2014 to 2017, he was Saquon Barkley’s running back coach. While Barkley was at Penn State, he set the program record in rushing touchdowns, all-purpose yards, most rushing yards as a freshman, and so much more. He was also the running back coach to Pro Bowler Najee Harris when Huff coached at Alabama.
- Program Builder: Virginia Tech needs someone who is able to take a struggling program and is able to turn it around. His success at Marshall shows he can take a program, build it, and win a title. That kind of upward momentum and trajectory could be tempting for Virginia Tech.
Minuses:
- Big Transfer Between Mid-Major to Power Four: While winning in the Sun Belt is meaningful, finding success at Virginia Tech and the ACC is a whole different beast. While Huff is a proven winner, even some of the best coaches struggle when making the jump to a power conference.
- Mixed results at Marshall: While he won a conference championship in his final season at Marshall, the Herd went 7-6, 9-4 and 6-7 before their 10-3 season last year. While he made a bowl game in every season, Virginia Tech has higher aspirations than finishing a game or two above .500.
- High Expectations Early: Virginia Tech fans are desperate to see their team ascend the ACC standings and compete in National Championship games. Not only do they want that, they want it as soon as possible. If Huff were to be brought in, he would need to recruit well and win games quickly. If he does not, the pressure and frustration will only grow among fans.
Is he a realistic option?
Huff is a more experienced candidate than a lot of the other coaches and coordinators that Virginia Tech is evaluating. He has multiple years of collegiate head coaching experience, a conference championship and a proven track record of recruiting and developing players. The biggest question is whether Virginia Tech wants to take a chance on someone with no Power 4 head coaching experience. If they are, Huff is a very intriguing option.