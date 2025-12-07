Report: Virginia Tech is Targeting Former Head Coach Brent Pry To Be Its Defensive Coordinator

You don't see this everyday.

After being fired as Virginia Tech's head coach earlier this season, Brent Pry is reportedly going to be back in Blacksburg next season. According to Matt Zenitz and Richard Johnson at CBS Sports, Pry is going to return to Virginia Tech as the defensive coordinator of the Hokies. Pry was the defensive coordinator under James Franklin at Penn State and coached with him back at Vanderbilt as well.

James Franklin is targeting Brent Pry for his defensive coordinator job at Virginia Tech, sources tell me and @RJ_cfb.



Pry was VT’s head coach the last four years. Now, potentially returning to Va Tech under Franklin, whom he previously worked under at Penn State and Vanderbilt. pic.twitter.com/zQ7nEPI86E — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 7, 2025

It is not official, but it certainly seems to be trending in that direction.

This would be one of the wildest moves in college football history. While it is easy to make the connection with Pry and Franklin, to see a coach return to the school where he was just fired is not something that is common in college football.

Good hire?

Sep 13, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Brent Pry during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

When being introduced as the new head coach of Virginia Tech, Franklin made sure to talk about Pry and how he sold him on Blacksburg and Virginia Tech:

"I'd like to acknowledge Brent Pry. Sorry. I always say I'm not going to get emotional, but then I get emotional. So, Brent Pry is a good friend. Gosh. Brent Pry's dad was my offensive coordinator in college. Gosh. Brent's dad was my offensive coordinator in college. I've known Brent for over 30 years. Brent's first year coaching was my senior year at the Harvard of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, East Stroudsburg University. I know you guys are all very familiar with it. And then, Brent and his family was with me at Vanderbilt all three years and then I think, for our first seven years at at Penn State. So, I got a ton of respect for Brent and his family. I know he poured his heart and soul into this place. I know this place is better today because of Brent and the and the commitment that he made. So, I just want to show the respect to him. I know how much coaches pour their hearts and souls into this job and I just want to make sure that I gave Brent the respect that him and his family deserve."

Pry was a 2021 Broyles Award nominee for the top assistant coach in the country as the Nittany Lions ranked fourth nationally in Red Zone defense (66.7%), seventh in scoring defense (16.8 ppg), eighth in defensive pass efficiency (111.98), and held their opponents to 4.7 yards per play.

Under Pry’s direction in 2020, Penn State ranked third in the Big Ten in total defense (328.8 ypg), good for 17th nationally, second in pass defense (198.6 ypg), second in TFL (6.7 per game) and fourth in rush defense (130.2 ypg).

Pry’s defense helped lead Penn State to an 11-2 record in 2019, ranking eighth nationally in scoring defense (16.0 ppg). The Nittany Lions also led the nation in fewest yards per carry (2.6) and forced fumbles (22), while ranking fifth in rushing defense (95.0 ypg) in 2019.

The Penn State defense led the nation in sacks per game (3.62) and ranked fourth in tackles for loss (8.2) in 2018. His 2018 squad also ranked fifth in the county in yards per pass attempt (5.67), eighth in defensive pass efficiency (106.1) and 11th in Red Zone scoring percentage (.750).

Penn State also registered an 11-2 record in 2017 with Pry earning his first Broyles Award nomination. The Nittany Lions finished seventh in FBS in both scoring defense (16.5 ppg) and sacks per game (3.23) during the 2017 campaign.

After taking sole reins as Penn State’s defensive coordinator post in 2016, the team posted an 11-3 mark and finished seventh in the nation, averaging 8.1 TFL per game.

