Breaking Down Michael Vick as the Potential Next Virginia Tech Head Coach
Michael Vick is the most recognizable name to ever wear a Virginia Tech uniform. With the firing of Brent Pry, he has become a popular name to return to Blacksburg to lead the Hokies to the success he had when he was a player. It is an intriguing idea, but is it worth the risk to bring someone with such limited coaching experience? Let's break it down.
Background/Resume:
The name Vick will forever be tied to Virginia Tech football. As a redshirt freshman in 1999, he led the Hokies to their first National Championship appearance. Known for his electric, dual-threat play style, Vick was a pioneer in the transformation of the modern-day quarterback. In his two seasons under center for Virginia Tech, he threw for 20 touchdowns and rushed for 16.
Following his time in Blacksburg, Vick was selected first overall in the 2001 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. He continued his success and dynamic playstyle at the professional level, earning four Pro Bowl selections in his 13-year NFL career. He held the record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback until Lamar Jackson broke it in December 2024.
Vick has now returned to college and is serving as the head coach of Norfolk State. The Spartans are currently 1-4 under Vick.
Pluses:
- Name Recognition and Legacy: Vick is one of the most iconic players not only in Virginia Tech history, but in all of college football. Hiring Vick would put the Hokies immediately in the national spotlight and conversation. Very few coaching hires would be able to deliver that kind of instant, national coverage. For a program looking to recapture its dominance, that kind of visibility is invaluable.
- Recruiting Magnet: While today’s recruits are too young to watch Vick in college or his early NFL career, his highlights on YouTube, his legacy in Madden, and his cultural impact has remained. He is a person who needs no introduction. For young quarterbacks, especially dual-threat quarterbacks, coming to Virginia Tech might be enticing to learn from Vick. He would also have a lot of influence on skill-position players to convince them to come to Blacksburg. They know Vick is likely able to design an offense that will put them in a position to find success.
- NFL Experience and Credibility: Very few coaches are able to say that they excelled at both the college and professional level. Vick went from the face of the best years in Virginia Tech’s history, to the number one pick in the draft, to a multi-time Pro Bowler. That instant credibility offers first hand insight to young players who want to know what it takes to prepare, compete and succeed at the highest level.
Minuses:
- Lack of Coaching Experience: The biggest concern most have with hiring Vick is his lack of time as a head coach at any level. He is getting his first chance of being a head coach, and it is with a much smaller school compared to Virginia Tech in Norfolk State. Running a major college program is much more than being a great player. It is about recruiting, hiring a staff, overseeing practices, making sure players are staying on top of their academics, and so much more. Having Vick to do all of that with as little experience as he does, would be a tremendous ask of him.
- Risk of Short-Term Excitement, Long-Term Struggles: Vick’s hire initially will generate an enormous amount of buzz around the program. But if he cannot translate that excitement into wins, that buzz will quickly turn into criticism. Fans and media would question Virginia Tech for making a flashy hire without considering the on-field struggle that might occur.
- Poor Performance Early in Coaching Career: While the sample size is very small, Vick’s time as head coach of Norfolk State is not off to the start he wanted. The Spartans have started 1-4 and have only averaged 23 points per game. It is important to note that Norfolk State does not have the resources close to a program like Virginia Tech. Budgets are smaller, facilities less advanced and the quality of high-level talent is limited. Regardless, it is something for the people in charge of finding the next Virginia Tech coach to keep in mind.
Is he a realistic option?
Vick is absolutely a realistic option to become the Hokies' next head coach. The real question is whether he is the right option to lead the next era of Virginia Tech football. On one hand, it would be incredibly exciting to see Vick return to Blacksburg, but on the other hand, the team in charge of hiring needs to be realistic and see if this option can not only bring buzz to the program, but also compete in the ACC.
It is more realistic to view Vick as a head coaching candidate years down the road. If he can establish an identity with Norfolk State and put some years of coaching under his belt, the hiring committee would likely feel much more comfortable hiring him.