Brent Pry Named One Of the Top Coordinator Hires Of The Offseason

In one of the more unique hires of the offseason, Brent Pry is coming back to Virginia Tech to be the defensive coordinator under James Franklin. Franklin was one of the splashiest hires of the entire offseason and he made the decision to bring Pry back to run the defense.

While Pry did not work out as a head coach, there is every reason to believe that he can be a successful defensive coordinator. He has plenty of familiarity with Franklin going back to their time at Vanderbilt and Penn State.

This has been a well received hire and CBS Sports Brad Crawford named it as one of the ten best coordinator hires of the offseason:

"Much like Muschamp at Texas, some coaches are just better at focusing on their particular expertise rather than trying to lead a program. It didn't work out as head coach for Pry with the Hokies, but he's beloved in Blacksburg and is in lockstep with James Franklin, whom he previously served under at Penn State. Most assumed Pry would be retained by Franklin, but now he'll have better talent to work with, leading a unit that could quickly become one of the ACC's best."

Will Pry be successful?

Sep 6, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Brent Pry greets fans as he enters the stadium prior to the game at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Pry was a 2021 Broyles Award nominee for the top assistant coach in the country as the Nittany Lions ranked fourth nationally in Red Zone defense (66.7%), seventh in scoring defense (16.8 ppg), eighth in defensive pass efficiency (111.98), and held their opponents to 4.7 yards per play.

Under Pry’s direction in 2020, Penn State ranked third in the Big Ten in total defense (328.8 ypg), good for 17th nationally, second in pass defense (198.6 ypg), second in TFL (6.7 per game) and fourth in rush defense (130.2 ypg).

Pry’s defense helped lead Penn State to an 11-2 record in 2019, ranking eighth nationally in scoring defense (16.0 ppg). The Nittany Lions also led the nation in fewest yards per carry (2.6) and forced fumbles (22), while ranking fifth in rushing defense (95.0 ypg) in 2019.

The Penn State defense led the nation in sacks per game (3.62) and ranked fourth in tackles for loss (8.2) in 2018. His 2018 squad also ranked fifth in the county in yards per pass attempt (5.67), eighth in defensive pass efficiency (106.1) and 11th in Red Zone scoring percentage (.750).

Penn State also registered an 11-2 record in 2017 with Pry earning his first Broyles Award nomination. The Nittany Lions finished seventh in FBS in both scoring defense (16.5 ppg) and sacks per game (3.23) during the 2017 campaign.

After taking sole reins as Penn State’s defensive coordinator post in 2016, the team posted an 11-3 mark and finished seventh in the nation, averaging 8.1 TFL per game.

