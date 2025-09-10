Brent Pry Previews Matchup Against Old Dominion and Discusses Past Struggles The Hokies Have Had
Virginia Tech has started 0-2 this season and the vibes around Blacksburg could not be worse after a poor performance in the second half against Vanderbilt. After leading 20-10 at the half, the Hokies could not move the ball in the second half and the Commodores scored 34 unanswered points to beat the Hokies 44-20 in Lane Stadium.
Head coach Brent Pry is squarely on the hot seat and this weekend's game against Old Dominion is not going to be a walk in the park for them. The Monarchs gave Indiana a tough test in week one and then blew out NC Central 54-6 last week. ODU has beaten Virginia Tech multiple times in the series, including beating Pry in 2022.
ODU is a dangerous team
During his Tuesday press conference, Pry talked about the game this Saturday and about how ODU has challenged the Hokies in past years:
"Yeah, it's scary. I mean, you look what they, you know, they challenged Indiana and hung around and stayed in the game. Really, both sides defensively and offensively. The quarterback took two to the house, so he's proven that, you know, that he can do that. We had one of those against us last year. They spread you out. They make it hard to have depth to your defense with the way they align and formation you and so when one gets out if they've got the speed you know they can take it to distance but he's a competitor he's really a quality runner I think they're committed to running the ball but he's you know I know he threw a couple to the other team in week one but he was much better in week two you know they're challenging and I think defensively, this is one of the stingiest defenses I've seen in the red zone.
They were that way last year against us. They were that way against Indiana on a number of opportunities. They got a good plan down there, and they make it challenging. But, you know, that game with Indiana, there was a punt return for you know, 90 yards or something outside of that. I mean, they were pretty stingy, and you know, were you able to do enough with the ball."
Pry talked about the talent the Monarchs have and how Virginia Tech will have to be prepared:
"Yeah this is a good bunch and obviously I know, you know Coach Rahne and ton of respect i know he's how these guys are coached the type of guys he's bringing in there, his staff I mean he's, he's, they're going to be competitive you look at their schedule throughout last year I mean it was a close game after a close game and they lost more than they won but you know there were moments in our game last year where, you know, they were giving us trouble, uh, despite the way the score looked at the end, it was a better game than that. Um, I think, uh, Indiana's a quality team, clearly. And now they get me everything they wanted in week one and then, you know, rolled it up pretty good on Central, uh, in week two. So, uh, you know, these guys, we know, we're familiar with a lot of these guys. You know, so and it's been, I think it's 4 -2 in the series. I mean, you know, we hadn't won over there till last year, and you know, it's uh, they'll come in here and give us a tough battle. I know that."
Virginia Tech has their backs against the wall heading into this game and Pry needs a win. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday night.