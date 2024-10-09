Brent Pry Provides Big Injury Updates to Running Back P.J. Prioleau and Safety Jalen Stroman
Virginia Tech does not have a game this Saturday, as they are off ahead of their matchup with Boston College next Thursday. However, head coach Brent Pry met with the media on Wednesday and during his media availability, he gave some big injury updates to running back P.J. Prioleau and safety Jalen Stroman.
Here is what he had to say about Prioleau:
"Yeah, he is gonna be out a significant time. Very, very, disappointing for him. For us, he's a great teammate. He's earned every opportunity. We were excited for what he could do in the back half of the season. And so that's a disappointing loss because of how much he has invested in this thing, but also from the production standpoint."
Here is what he had to say about Stroman:
"Yeah, Stroman, that's a long shot, but he'll be back."
He clarified later that it is a longshot that he will be back this season, but he did not shut the door completely on it.
"Yeah, I think it's a long shot. He may get cleared down the stretch, but they still don't know if that will happen. If it did, then it's okay. What kind of place can we get him to, to be ready to play, is that different for us?"
As far as who would step up in Prioleau's place not just at running back, but on the kick return team, here is what Pry had to say:
"Yeah, you know PJ was kind of a tag play guy. Yeah, you had some things you can do with him. We've got some guys that can do those things, and Jay Lane and Takye Heath but they're not in the running back room. So we brought Tyler Mason up, good couple of stretches yesterday and today, and we'll see what's going to happen.
Yeah, you know, we're excited about Thomas Williams, to be honest. We've had conversations every week. You know, he's had a couple of opportunities, but we've had conversations about investing in him 100 % on that unit. So that'll be our first thought, but we've been practicing Bhayshul each week, and then of course, Malachi Thomas also has experience back there."
Pry singled out Quentin Reddish and how he has played this season when they have needed him too.
"Yeah, thankfully, he's coming on each and every week, we need him to. You know, what's unique to me is a true freshman. He's playing field safety and boundary safety. And that's a lot mentally. And, you know, he seems to get better each and every week."
Virginia Tech is off this Saturday, but will return to action next Thursday vs Boston College.