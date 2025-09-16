Michael Vick Addresses Virginia Tech Head Coaching Rumors for First Time
Michael Vick is synonymous with Virginia Tech football, so it's no surprise that his name has come up in rumors regarding the early stages of the school's coaching search.
Virginia Tech fired head coach Brent Pry on Sunday, 12 hours after an embarrassing 45-26 home loss to Old Dominion to drop the Hokies to 0-3 in Pry's fourth season at the helm.
Vick, meanwhile, is just three games into his head coaching tenure at Norfolk State - his first college coaching job. Vick is not seen as a serious candidate for Virginia Tech given he is so new to the profession, and Virginia Tech is looking for somebody more established.
That didn't stop Vick from being asked about the vacancy this week.
"This team's got to follow my lead," Vick told HBCU Gameday. "My primary focus right now is Norfolk State. That's all we can focus on. I hope they're not reading the news paper clippings or looking into what's happening on the social pages, because I don't do it. We've got Sacred Heart this week. That's the most important thing in our lives right now."
Norfolk State is 1-2 this season under Vick. Expect his name to continue to come up as rumors fly around regarding Virginia Tech's search, but a union between the program and their former star quarterback seems unlikely at this juncture.