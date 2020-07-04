Virginia Tech corner Caleb Farley is one of the nation's top defensive backs heading into the 2020-21 college football season. As such, it's not a surprise that he found himself on 247 Sports' Top 10 ACC Players list for the upcoming season.

Farley, the lone member of the Hokies on the list, is tabbed as the seventh-best player in the conference by 247 Sports writer Brandon Marcello. The full list can be found here.

Marcello said this about Farley:

"The ACC’s best pass defender returns as a junior. Chris Farley returns after defending a conference-best 16 passes and intercepting four passes, which tied for second. He also returned a pick for a touchdown. Opposing quarterbacks’ passer rating was an incredible 26.8 last season, according to Pro Football Focus."

The challenge for Farley is to match the lofty expectations laid out in front of him. After an uneven redshirt-freshman campaign, Farley returned a year ago with a vengeance, quickly emerging as one of the nation's best corners and shattering expectations set for him in the process. He became the player that the entire coaching staff thought he could be when he committed to Virginia Tech as part of the Class of 2017.

Now, with heightened expectations across college football for Farley's production in the new season, he will look to improve upon the leaps he made as a player a year ago. Farley is widely considered to be one of the best defensive back prospects in the NFL Draft next April, but another strong season could cement him in early first round pick discussion.

If Farley is picked early in the first round as he is projected currently, he could be the highest selection in the NFL Draft for the Hokies since Michael Vick went first overall to the Atlanta Falcons in 2001.

Another corner, Kyle Fuller, was selected No. 14 in 2014 and Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds went off the board at No. 18 in 2018.