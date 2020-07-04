AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Caleb Farley Makes List of Top 10 ACC Players for 247 Sports

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech corner Caleb Farley is one of the nation's top defensive backs heading into the 2020-21 college football season. As such, it's not a surprise that he found himself on 247 Sports' Top 10 ACC Players list for the upcoming season.

Farley, the lone member of the Hokies on the list, is tabbed as the seventh-best player in the conference by 247 Sports writer Brandon Marcello. The full list can be found here.

Marcello said this about Farley:

"The ACC’s best pass defender returns as a junior. Chris Farley returns after defending a conference-best 16 passes and intercepting four passes, which tied for second. He also returned a pick for a touchdown. Opposing quarterbacks’ passer rating was an incredible 26.8 last season, according to Pro Football Focus."

The challenge for Farley is to match the lofty expectations laid out in front of him. After an uneven redshirt-freshman campaign, Farley returned a year ago with a vengeance, quickly emerging as one of the nation's best corners and shattering expectations set for him in the process. He became the player that the entire coaching staff thought he could be when he committed to Virginia Tech as part of the Class of 2017.

Now, with heightened expectations across college football for Farley's production in the new season, he will look to improve upon the leaps he made as a player a year ago. Farley is widely considered to be one of the best defensive back prospects in the NFL Draft next April, but another strong season could cement him in early first round pick discussion. 

If Farley is picked early in the first round as he is projected currently, he could be the highest selection in the NFL Draft for the Hokies since Michael Vick went first overall to the Atlanta Falcons in 2001. 

Another corner, Kyle Fuller, was selected No. 14 in 2014 and Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds went off the board at No. 18 in 2018. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Mike Young loses assistant coach Antwon Jackson to East Carolina

Jackson spent one year in Blacksburg before departing for Greenville

Mike McDaniel

by

Jay.anderson

If FBS conferences were realigned, where would Virginia Tech fit?

Pat Forde answered this question and more in an interesting piece for Sports Illustrated earlier this week

Mike McDaniel

U.S. Surgeon General: "If you want college football, wear a mask"

As the U.S. Government attempts to restrain the spread of the pandemic, the U.S. Surgeon General put the emphasis on wearing masks to curb the spread

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech Pitcher Zach Brzykcy signs with the Washington Nationals

The Washington Nationals inked a deal with the Virginia Tech righty this week

Stephen Newman

Former Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene responds to Skip Bayless comments about Patriots tight ends

Dalton Keene is as motivated as ever to make a name for himself in the NFL

Mike McDaniel

Nine Hokies make Eric Mac Lain's Pre-Season All-ACC Team for ACC Network

Virginia Tech was well-represented on Eric Mac Lain's Pre-Season All-Conference Team

Bryan Manning

College Hoops Today predicts a 14th-place finish in the ACC for the Hokies

College Hoops Today is not high on the 2020-21 Hokies

Jay Anderson

2020-21 Football Roster Breakdown: The State of Virginia Tech’s Safeties

Virginia Tech has plenty of familiar faces at safety, but that doesn't mean things will remain entirely the same this season.

Stephen Newman

Former Virginia Tech Defensive Back Kendall Fuller named to ACC All-Decade Team

Wes Durham of the ACC Network named Kendall Fuller to his All-Decade Team this week

Mike McDaniel

2021 4-Star VA DE Naquan Brown to make commitment announcement on Wednesday

In-state 4-star DE Naquan Brown is set to make his college commitment on Wednesday afternoon

Mike McDaniel

by

Kwkilgore37