Can Virginia Tech Still Find A Way To Contend In The ACC?
Before the season had begun, Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry said he would be "disappointed" if the Hokies did not reach the ACC Championship Game.
Now, those expectations may have been slightly diminished, The Hokies started off the season 2-3, with losses to Rutgers, Vanderbilt, and Miami. However, All three of those teams, have looked much better as time passed. Miami, alongside Indiana, was the first team to become bowl eligibile, Vanderbilt took down No. 1 Alabama in one of the largest modern upsets, and Rutgers has started their season off 4-1.
Even with these losses, Virginia Tech still has a forseeable path to the ACC Championship Game, as their only loss is to Miami, the number one team in the conference.
So, Virginia Tech’s path is simple: win out and hope teams like SMU, Louisville, and Pitt don’t.
With the Hokies loss against Miami, the Hurricanes are likely to be the team to face in the ACC Championship unless they struggle through the back half of the season. The second team in the ACC Championship is wide open. Clemson, SMU, Virginia, Pitt, Syracuse, Louisville, Duke, Boston College, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest all have one loss or less in conference play, giving themselves a chance to run the board and make the conference title game.
That’s the path Virginia Tech needs to take, as a loss to Clemson would be detrimental to Pry’s conference championship hopes.
With the exception of that game, ESPN FPI favors Virginia Tech in every other game down the stretch, so if the Hokies can pull off one upset, and win all their games as a favorite, they would be ACC Championship Game bound.
For now, the focus is on Boston College (4-2, 1-1), as the Hokies will face off against the Eagles on Thursday, October 17th, an important game for playoff implications.