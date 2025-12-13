Could Kenny Minchey Be the Hokies' Next Starting Quarterback?

Since James Franklin became Virginia Tech's coach, one of the biggest questions surrounded who'd be his starting quarterback in 2026. His vision for the program isn't achievable in one offseason. He's remained adamant that next season won't just be a transition year. He wants tocompetet within the ACC immediately, then progress to relevance on the national scene.

The best course of action to take towards that possibility is finding out who'll be under center next season. None of the quarterbacks on the roster fit the mold he's favored in years past, nor have they shown enough development to be named a starter. Pop Watson is the only name that stands out on paper and has garnered a following within the fanbase. A couple of flashy performances won't be enough to shy Franklin away from utilizing the portal to find a proven starter.

This methodology has worked very well for some of the country's top programs. The two leading Heisman candidates were portal acquisitions. That's not to say whoever the Hokies land will succeed at that level. It does show how valuable the portal can be at the position, and the Hokies have an opportunity to land a high-level athlete in this cycle.

Flashy, But Unproven

Kenny Minchey is the name to land in the portal at quarterback. At least, for now. Minchey stepped in a handful of times in high-scoring runaways for the Fighting Irish. He hasn't thrown for more than eight passes in a single game, which shouldn't be a surprise given the run-heavy scheme Marcus Freeman runs. He showed his athleticism on the ground against Syracuse, rushing for 59 yards and a touchdown late in the contest.

The ceiling has been high since he came out of high school. The floor is rather transparent. It's there and has shown itself in a couple of outings. There hasn't been that one performance where he's put those flashes into a glance, let alone a solid look into the quarterback he can be.

This could turn Virginia Tech away from Minchey. While it would be the flashy play, it would be almost hypocritical to look towards Minchey as a starter over Pop Watson. Watson's critique is the lack of strings strung together. He's put more on paper than Minchey has. They entered college at the same time, and Watson has shown more upside as a runner. The only thing separating Minchey's production is a rating next to his name.

Undeniable Traits

While the doubts present may be realistic, the production is the only negative.

Minchey is a special athlete. The amount of untapped potential he has is what's garnered the level of hype surrounding his portal entry. He was a four-star prospect and one of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 class. The Tennessee product has a good frame, strong arm, and an ability to create plays outside of the pocket that fewpossesss. Minchey's athleticisisn't't limited to the run game. While he's already shown an ability as a rusher, he's not afraid to escape the pockettoo set up plays through the air.

For all of CJ Carr’s brilliance, of which there is plenty, he still doesn’t have the same level of running ability as Kenny Minchey. The Notre Dame backup’s got him there.



Camera cuts to Carr, though? Smiling. Happy for his guy. pic.twitter.com/FqT8ALAftx — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) November 13, 2025

His production towards the end of his high school career was limited. What he put on tape built the profile of a smart quarterback who blended game management and big plays with ease. He's spent three years now learning the game in one of the nation's best programs. All he needs is an opportunity, and Blacksburg is full of them. He'll have plenty of buyers when theVirginiaportal opens up and may hold too high of a price for Franklin to stomach. He has leaned towards quality in the portal over quantity. While there are some safer and/or cheaper options, Minchey would be a swing for the ACC fences from VIrginia Tech that would immediately shake the conference's landscape up.

