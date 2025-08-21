Can Virginia Tech Take the Next Step Under Brent Pry?
With the Hokies' season opener nearly a week away, it's time to take a deep dive and see if Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry can take the program to the next step in his fourth season.
Pry took over the Hokies' squad in 2022, coming to Blacksburg after a seven-year stint with Penn State, coaching linebackers before filling into the defensive coordinator role. The defensive mind of Pry looked to maintain the defensive prestige, leading to one of the few bright areas in Pry's 3-8 record in 2022.
The Hokies' defense only let up more than 30 points three times in Pry's initial season — three weeks in a row against West Virginia, North Carolina, and Pittsburgh. Pry picked up his first ACC victory against Boston College and was a mere point away from upsetting then No.24 NC State for his first ranked victory.
Momentum led into Pry's second year as he settled into the role more comfortably, producing his only winning season with the Hokies. This season started to put forth the reason why Pry now finds himself in the hot seat: one-possession games (1-7 record in such games up to the end of 2023). With a 7-6 overall record in 2023, the smallest margin of victory Tech walked away with was 17 points. Half of the Hokies' losses came in one-possession games, limited by offensive scoring down the stretch.
Disappointing 2024 season
Expectations were at their highest for Pry after the winning season in 2023, looking to build off that further and compete with the highest tier of ACC competition. Reality hit hard as the new expansion of the ACC kept the Hokies right in the middle of the conference pack, finishing 6-7 (4-4) in 2024. Pry by the end of last season, has situated himself with a 1-12 record in games decided by seven or fewer points.
What has Pry done over the offseason to prepare for the next step? In January, Pry announced the new additions to the Virginia Tech sideline, replacing both coordinators. In his 32nd coaching season, Phillip Montgomery enters Blacksburg with an offense that looks to rush all over ACC defenses. Pry's defensive help, Sam Siefkes, is back in the NCAA after a four-year stint in the NFL, coaching the Vikings and Cardinals linebackers.
This is the first big coaching overhaul that Pry has carried out in his tenure; also, the first time Tech will see new coordinators since Tyler Bowen (OC) and Chris Marve (DC) were hired alongside Pry in 2022. With the new look on both sides of the ball, the program will look like a new, complete unit — with Pry having three years of experience with the Hokies already, he knew what he needed to fulfill with his coordinator search.
What is the next step?
The floor for success for Pry entering this season should be a winning season. It was shown in 2023 that he can lead the Hokies to such — the back-to-back games against SEC opponents to start the season will be a good test in gauging Tech's strengths entering the 2025 season.
Even with Pry's aforementioned 1-12 record in one-possession games, if the Hokies can find themselves in a closely contested battle with South Carolina in the Aflac Kickoff, that alone can be a momentum builder for Pry and his squad, competing with a talented SEC roster.
Virginia Tech on SI's Jackson Caudell gave insight with an excerpt on the season opener and what that can provide for the season as a whole:
"He is on one of the hottest seats in the country, but that would cool significantly if he can beat one of the SEC's top teams. In a 2025 hot seat ranking released earlier this offseson, CBS Sports analyst Sheran Jeyarajah had Pry in the now or never category of the hot seat rankings, which was led by Louisiana Tech's Sonny Cumbie:
"Expectations were high in 2024 with a manageable schedule and returning playmakers on both sides. Instead, Pry delivered a disappointing 6-7 campaign and eighth place finish in the ACC. Things don't get easier with two nonconference games against SEC opponents and many more bowl teams on the schedule. Missing the postseason could shove Pry out of Blacksburg."
Needless to say, the Hokies need to see some progress next season."
Pry has done one thing to perfection in his three years in Blacksburg: morale. The relation that he has built between the team and the community is reminiscent of the interactions Beamer had with the Hokie faithful. There is nothing more that these fans want to see is their coach lead their team to a successful season and coach himself off the hot seat.