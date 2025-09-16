CFB Insider Shares Details About The Possibility Of Michael Vick Being A Candidate At Virginia Tech
With Brent Pry out of the picture, the Virginia Tech Hokies are looking far and wide for their next head coach. There have been a ton of names floated around from USF Head Coach Alex Golesh to South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer, but perhaps none are more interesting than Virginia Tech legend Michael Vick.
Vick's professional playing career came to an end in 2017, but he quickly got into coaching. He was hired as a coach in the Alliance of American Football in 2019, but finally got his foot in the door in the college ranks as the Head Coach of Norfolk State. Vick has coached just three games with Norfolk State, and is 1-2 with losses to Towson and Rutgers. His lone win is an overtime victory over Virginia State.
Could Vick Be A Legit Candidate?
According to On3's Pete Nakos, "Some VT boosters pushed Vick to get coaching experience. It would not surprise anybody in the industry if Vick is a serious name at VT in future coaching searches."
Vick has very little experience as a college football coach, but we've seen moves like this pay dividends in the past. Colorado hired Deion Sanders, who'd never coached at the DI level, and he immediately turned their program around and drew a ton of eyes to the Buffaloes. Say what you want about the product they put on the field, but Sanders has turned Colorado into a super marketable brand.
If the Hokies were to land Vick, he would undoubtedly be an asset in recruiting. High school kids want to play for former players, especially if it's someone they watched growing up. Vick would also draw even more attention to the quarterback position, which is an area the Hokies certainly need help in.
Vick led the Hokies to a 22-2 record while he was a quarterback, earning a Big East championship and winning the 2000 Gator Bowl before he was drafted with the first pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. Vick had an incredible and historic career in the NFL, and it's safe to say that Vick is loved in Blacksburg, Virginia. In two years in Blacksburg, Vick totaled over 3,000 yards passing, 1,200 yards rushing, and 36 total touchdowns. He led Virginia Tech to a berth in the 1999 BCS National Championship against Florida State and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting that season, finishing behind Dayne and Georgia Tech quarterback Joe Hamilton.
There's no doubting the fact that Vick is a Virginia Tech legend and would bring a lot of intrigue to the team. He was named an All-American as a redshirt freshman, led the nation in passing efficiency in 1999 and set multiple single-season records for the Hokies that still stand to this day. This move would bring a lot of nostalgia, but is it what's best for the team? There are plenty of other, more experienced coaches who are much more well-equipped for the job, but with the success Sanders has brought to Colorado (mainly from a financial standpoint), it may be hard to go another direction if Vick is interested.