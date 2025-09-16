Virginia Tech Football Search HQ: Coaching Candidates, Rumors, and Carousel Updates
The Virginia Tech head coaching position is open. The Hokies made the decision to move on from head coach Brent Pry on Saturday after an embarrassing loss to Old Dominion, and now the school is set to embark on a search to find its new head coach.
Pry released a statement after he was let go:
"On behalf of Amy and our entire family, I want to thank President Sands, Whit, and the Virginia Tech community for giving me the opportunity to lead this proud football program. Coaching at Virginia Tech has been an incredible honor and a chapter of our lives we will always cherish. To the outstanding young men I have been privileged to coach, you have left a lasting mark on me and my family. Your hard work, resilience, and commitment to excellence—on the field, in the classroom, and as members of the community—have been inspiring every single day. To the dedicated assistant coaches and support staff, I am grateful beyond words. Your sacrifice, professionalism, and loyalty keep this program running and create the foundation for everything our players achieve. To our donors and the passionate Hokie faithful, your unwavering support to our entire football program, in every facet, has been vital. I encourage you to continue backing these players and this program; your energy and enthusiasm make Lane Stadium one of the best environments in college football.
Finally, to Amy and the rest of our family—thank you for your constant love and strength. We have been in this together from the start, and we will take the next steps of our journey the same way. Blacksburg will always hold a special place in our hearts. We leave with wonderful memories and lifelong friendships, and we will forever be cheering for the Hokies."
Every coaching hire is pivotal, but this one is especially so for the Hokies. The overall direction of the program has been trending down over the past decade, but the right shakeups in the athletic department and the right coach can get this program back in the right direction.
Who could that coach be?
Potential candidates
Note: This list of candidates is just speculation and not reporting of any candidates' interest in Virginia Tech or vice versa (listed in no particular order).
1. Former Florida State and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher
2. UNLV head coach Dan Mullen
3. Former Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald
4. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer
5. James Madison head coach Bob Chesney
6. Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield
7. South Florida head coach Alex Golesh
8. Tulane head coach Jon Summrall
9. Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson
10. Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton
Major Conference Coaching Changes & Vacancies
UCLA- Like Virginia Tech, UCLA made a decision to move on from their head coach just three weeks into the season.
Latest Coaching Carousel News
Sept. 14th- UCLA and Virginia Tech are in the market for new coaches. The Hokies and the Bruins are both going to get a head start on their coaching searches.