CFB Insiders Ponder The Future of Brent Pry After Hokies Embarrassing Loss to Vanderbilt
Things are not going well for Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry.
Pry came into the year on the hot seat and the start that he has had so far to the season has not done anything to cool it. Virginia Tech was competitive against South Carolina, but also failed to score an offensive touchdown in the game. On Saturday against Vanderbilt, the Hokies got out to a 20-10 halftime lead, but could not move the ball and gave up 34 unanswered points to the Commodores.
While there are 10 games left to be played, things are not looking great for Pry, who has underachieved in his four seasons as the head coach in Blacksburg.
How hot is Pry's seat?
On the latest episode of the College Football Insiders podcast, all of the experts cast doubt about how long Pry would last after the start to the season:
"It's just trending in a way that -- I don't want to say it's inevitable, but again, talking to people around the industry, it keeps coming up again and again and again that Virginia Tech might get pushed into having to do something here," John Talty said.
"Brent Pry better pile up some wins as the season goes along, because that is a job a lot of people are watching," Chris Hummer said.
Can Pry find a way off the hot seat?
On3 Sports Ari Wasserman had Pry sixth in his hot seat rankings entering the year, and he was the only ACC coach in the top eight.
College football insider Bruce Feldman wrote about Pry being on the hot seat before the season started:
"Last year felt like the season where the former Penn State defensive coordinator would break through in Blacksburg. It didn’t happen. Getting hit by a run of injuries didn’t help, but going 0-5 in one-score games really stung. Pry, who is 16-21 in three seasons, is now 1-12 in games decided by seven points or less.
The Hokies are talented enough to compete with everyone in the ACC, and they pretty much have. They probably should’ve beaten Miami last year on the road. This season, Pry has two new coordinators (Philip Montgomery on offense, Sam Siefkes on defense) and a very experienced QB in Kyron Drones. The opener against South Carolina and Frank Beamer’s son, Shane, is tough, but Virginia Tech doesn’t play either of the ACC’s two Playoff teams from last year, Clemson and SMU. And Miami visits Blacksburg.
Seven wins might be enough to buy Pry another season, but the Hokies have to find a way to start winning close games. Sooner or later (preferably sooner for Pry’s sake), the ball has to start bouncing the Hokies’ way, right?"
Temperature check: Hot.
As I said before, there are 10 games left and some very winnable wins for Pry and his staff. It starts on Saturday with Old Dominion and if they can get a win against the Monarchs, it could give them momentum to get to bowl eligibility, which could save Pry's job. As of now though, the seat is scorching and the only cure is winning.