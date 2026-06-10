Class of 2027 Three-Star Semaj Dozier Commits To Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech football has gained another commitment. Class of 2027 three-star athlete Semaj Dozier pledged to Virginia Tech Wednesday afternoon. Dozier is heading into his senior year at Pleasantville High School (Pleasantville, N.J.) and is the second recruit in the class from New Jersey, joining cornerback Austin Barrett, who committed June 2.

"After much thought and conversations, with my family, I'm blessed to announce my commitment to Virginia Tech," Dozier said in a statement posted to his X (formerly Twitter) account. "Thank you to everyone who supported me throughout this journey and to every program that believed in me. The grind starts now."

After much thought, and conversations with my family, I’m blessed to announce my commitment to @HokiesFB. Thank you to everyone who supported me throughout this journey and to every program that believed in me. The grind starts now. HOME🏠 #GoHokies pic.twitter.com/RKspEWDIAo — Semaj Dozier (@SemajDozier) June 10, 2026

According to 247Sports' Evan Watkins, the Virginia Tech coaching staff views Dozier as a cornerback. Cornerbacks coach Nick Perry, who sits at No. 34 in the national rankings for the class after Dozier's commitment, will be his position coach.

"They see me as a corner," Dozier said. "Coach Perry is great. I love his coaching style and his demeanor when it comes to football, and I could definitely see myself playing for him."

Dozier is currently playing at quarterback at the high school level, hence why he is listed as an athlete on 247Sports. On the site, he is assessed a high three-star rating of 88, ranked as the No. 43 athlete in the class and the No. 20 player in the state of New Jersey. The 247Sports composite gives Dozier a rating of 0.8850, ranking him as the No. 516 player in the 2027 class, the No. 32 athlete and the No. 13 New Jersey recruit.

At the time of writing, Dozier has received 17 total offers, including seven ACC schools: Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Wake Forest, Boston College, Duke, Pitt and Virginia.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound athlete, assuming he plays at cornerback as his quote indicates, would be the fourth cornerback of the class, joining Chase Johnson (Ga.), Barrett (N.J) and Bryce Woods (Ga.). With Dozier's commitment, the Hokies are now up to five total defensive backs: Dozier, Johnson, Barrett and Woods, plus safety Elijah Butler.

The commitment is the latest to a burgeoning 2027 class for Virginia Tech recruiting, which currently ranks No. 8 on 247Sports. Dozier is the 23rd commitment in the class. Here's the updated list of commitments, with national, position and state rankings (on 247Sports) included in parentheses:

defensive lineman Alexander Taylor (Md.) — ★★★ (NA/101/23) (committed March 19) defensive lineman Brock Frisby (Md.) — ★★★ (NA/100/21) (committed April 3) defensive lineman Xavier Perkins (N.C.) — ★★★ (NA/27/10) (committed April 14) defensive lineman Joseph Buchanan (Md.) — ★★★★ (NA/30/5) (committed April 16) running back Kelvin Morrison (Penn.) — ★★★ (NA/45/18) (committed April 23) tight end Braxton Salster (Ala.) — ★★★ (NA/30/20) (committed April 24) wide receiver Anthony Roberts (N.C.) — ★★★ (NA/81/21) (committed April 25) running back Stanley Smart (Ga.) — ★★★ (NA/65/98) (committed April 29) wide receiver Demarcus Brown (Va.) — ★★★ (NA/53/8) (committed May 3) cornerback Chase Johnson (Ga.) — ★★★ (NA/38/37) (committed May 7) safety Elijah Butler (Md.) — ★★★ (NA/35/11) (committed May 8) quarterback Peter Bourque (Mass.) — ★★★★ (75/6/1) (committed May 14) running back Javian Jones-Priest (Texas) — ★★★ (NA/28/55) (committed May 19) offensive lineman Kaden Buchanan (Tenn.) — ★★★★ (169/9/8) (committed May 25) tight end Jordan Karhoff (Ohio) — ★★★★ (93/4/4) (committed May 26) tight end Sam Faniel (Va.) — ★★★★ (NA/23/11) (committed May 30) offensive lineman Luke Braham (W. Va.) — ★★★ (NA/75/1) (committed May 30) cornerback Austin Barrett (N.J) — ★★★ (NA/39/12) (committed June 2) offensive lineman Dylan Latell (Ohio) — ★★★ (142/20/9) (committed June 2) wide receiver Cam Wade (Va.) — ★★★ (NA/84/13) (committed June 7) cornerback Bryce Woods (Ga.) — ★★★ (NA/46/54) (committed June 7) defensive back/athlete Semaj Dozier (N.J.) — ★★★ (NA/43/20) (committed June 10)