'I Just Love Running The Ball, Man': Marcellous Hawkins Reflects on His 2025 Season at ACC Kickoff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At the 2026 ACC Kickoff Thursday morning in Charlotte, N.C., Virginia Tech running back Marcellous Hawkins took a question from the moderator about a note listed in one of his player biographies that not many have noted — his cooking.

Hawkins fielded the lighthearted question with the same patience and creativity he showed throughout his breakout 2025 season: He improvised.

"When it comes to fixing a meal, I think I cook the best ramen noodles," he joked, sending the cluster of media personalities into a quick fluttering of laughter. "I'm real good at putting things into the microwave. That's really all I got."

The finest dining in Blacksburg?



Ramen Noodles à la Chef @MarcellousHawk8. 👨‍🍳🍜 pic.twitter.com/LKerGcsIgx — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) July 16, 2026

Perhaps not many have noted Hawkins' elusiveness, either — until last season. Hawkins burst onto the scene as Virginia Tech's primary back in the 2025 season, accumulating a team-high 749 rushing yards. He found the end zone only once, largely because Virginia Tech leaned on quarterback Kyron Drones in short-yardage and goal-line situations. Hawkins still carved out a role even though he couldn't reach the end zone much, serving as Virginia Tech's primary three-down back with Terion Stewart in and out of the lineup at points in the season.

Hawkins described his running style in that same word — elusive — pointing to his ability to make defenders miss in space rather than simply overpower them.

"Aggressive," he continued. "Just ready to ball. I just love running the ball, man. I love when the ball is in my hands. ... When the ball's in my hands, I'm having the most fun of my life."

Stewart entered the season expected to be Virginia Tech's starting running back — he a two-time All-MAC selection and the then-owner of 2,367 collegiate rushing yards — and the thought process was that he would occupy the starting slot over Hawkins, a newcomer to Division I who had spent three years at Central Missouri, with one shortened to injury. But it was Hawkins who broke out.

With Stewart out of the season opener, Hawkins took the reins, rolling up 58 rushing yards in his first game. He didn't see much action in the next two games as a runner — he logged 50 yards on 12 totes — but it was the Wofford game on Sept. 20 that offered another glimpse at the runner he could be. Hawkins totaled 79 rushing yards on 13 carries, accounting for a then-season-high 6.1 yards per carry.

Three weeks later against Georgia Tech, Hawkins totaled 82 rushing yards on nine carries. Then, California happened. In a two-overtime thriller against the Golden Bears, one Virginia Tech emerged victorious from 42-34, Hawkins produced the strongest all-around performance of his career, totaling a career-high 167 yards on the ground off 21 carries. Against Florida State, he broke the 100-yard barrier for the second time in a Hokies uniform, finishing the game with 101 yards off 12 carries — including a 40-yard dash.

Hawkins was most effective running to the left side, though portions of those statistics came on a relatively small sample size. According to Pro Football Focus, he averaged 9.7 yards per carry on seven attempts behind the left tackle and 9.1 yards per carry on eight attempts behind the left guard. He was particularly productive around the left edge, where he totaled 177 yards on 25 carries (7.1 yards per attempt), his most productive rushing lane of the season with high volume.

Though he describes himself as elusive, there's also a major portion of Hawkins' game built on brutality: the ability to work through contact. Hawkins forced 44 missed tackles during the 2025 season and when there was contact made, he accumulated 562 of his 749 rushing yards on the ground after first contact.

While Hawkins prides himself on making defenders miss, his production last season showed he was as dangerous when defenders got their hands on him. Though Hawkins doesn't think he has a mentor, he does watch a good amount of Saquon Barkley, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles but suited up for Franklin and Penn State in his college days.

Hawkins missed the season finale against then-No. 17 Virginia with a nagging shoulder injury, and that injury, in turn, played a factor in him missing the majority of the spring. Though the Hokies' leading rusher was able to go through individual workouts, he did not see the field for the spring game on April 18 — though he did say at ACC Kickoff breakouts that he believed he "probably" could have played in the contest.

Now, after his 749-yard season, Hawkins is back, hoping to deliver in his final season of collegiate eligibility and make his mark in hopes of earning a potential spot on a 53-man NFL squad. This year, the biggest change in the building is excitement.

"Just in the readiness to play, I feel like everyone's excited," Hawkins said. "Everyone's ready to just go out there and ball; everyone has that confidence and just ready to go. Every day, you see something new. You see a guy working hard; that's what you want to see, all your guys just coming out, giving it their all every day. That's something we've been doing every day."

Did he think he'd be here?

"No, I actually didn't," Hawkins said. "I know whenever, like coming out of Division II, yeah, my dad used to always say that, like, 'Yo, Penn State'd be great. You'll be great at Penn State. You'll be great under James Franklin.' And then come a year later, he's my head coach. It was exciting, man. It was perfect. Whenever I found out he was coming to Virginia Tech, it lit it lit a fire inside of me. I'm like, 'This is perfect.'"

Hawkins and Virginia Tech's season starts on Saturday, Sept. 5, when the Hokies take on VMI at 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: ACC Network) in the two schools' first meeting since the 1984 season.