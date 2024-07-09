College Football Analyst Names the Transfer Who Could Swing The College Football Playoff Race For Virginia Tech
Could Virginia Tech be a dark horse College Football Playoff Contender this season? I think it is a possibility. The Hokies are being talked about as a team that could win a lot of games in the ACC this season and most of the conversation has revolved around the amount of returning production and the fact that the Hokies have one of the most favorable schedules in the ACC this season. What should not get lost on anyone is that Virginia Tech did bring in an impressive transfer class as well and one of the headlines of the class was Duke defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles. Peebles is hoping to further improve Virginia Tech's defense and 247Sports analyst Chris Hummer recently wrote that Peebles is one of the transfer additions that could swing the College Football Playoff Race:
"Virginia Tech returns more production than any team in the Power Four, so there weren't a ton of holes for the Hokies to fill. But defensive tackle was inarguably the biggest need. Virginia Tech couldn't have addressed it much better. Peebles was a force for the Blue Devils last season, finishing the year with 43 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, and 5 sacks.
The 6-foot-1, 290-pound Peebles can play multiple positions across a defensive front and generates a ton of pressure for someone his size. He should be a spark for a top-30 unit from last season that returns almost everyone."
I agree with this analysis. Peebles is a guy that can get this Virginia Tech defense to go from really good to one of the best in the country. The Hokies return plenty of pieces from one of College Football's top secondaries and they made a strong addition in their front seven.
CBS Sports college football analyst Chip Patterson gave his prediction for each win total in the ACC and he has the Hokies going over their win total, finishing with a 10-2 record:
Wins: at Vanderbilt, Marshall, at ODU, at Miami, at Stanford, Boston College, Georgia Tech, at Syracuse, at Duke, Virginia
Losses: Rutgers, Clemson
Analysis: "After three wins in Year 1 and seven in Year 2, both the oddsmakers and our projections are calling for another step forward for coach Brent Pry in Year 3 with the Hokies. It's not just the overwhelming amount of returning production from last season, but how that group performed during a stretch in which the Hokies closed the year with five in wins in their last seven games, with all five victories coming by at least 17 points. Things seemed to click in Blacksburg, and when you carry that over to a schedule that does not have Florida State, NC State or SMU, there is clear room for more upward movement within the league. Over 8.5 wins"
If this prediction comes true, it is hard to see how Virginia Tech would not be playing in the ACC title game with a 10-2 record, with one of the losses being a non-conference loss vs Rutgers. The Hokies would have the tiebreaker over Miami and Georgia Tech, so it could depend on how Florida State finishes.
If Virginia Tech did get to the ACC Championship Game, they would then have the opportunity to win the conference and qualify for the new 12-team playoff. Considering where the program was when Brent Pry took over, that would be a huge accomplishment in year three. Virginia Tech is getting a lot of love this offseason and one thing they are going to have to navigate is how to handle the expectations. Games against Miami and Clemson are going to be huge tests, but those might be the only games in which the Hokies are underdogs. Being able to play as a favorite is going to be vital for this team going into the season.