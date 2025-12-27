Could Alonza Barnett III Be A Fit for Virginia Tech at Quarterback?

Virginia Tech football is on the search for its new starting quarterback. Kyron Drones is out of eligibility following his redshirt senior campaign in 2025; consequently, the Hokies now turn to either their internal pool or a far more likely proposition: the transfer portal. One option that could be invigorating for the Hokies is James Madison's Alonza Barnett III.

An unforgettable 4 years, with love and an insurmountable amount of gratefulness… some kid named Alonza Barnett III🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/2nBgz35UqD — Alonza Barnett III™️ (@alonzabiii) December 26, 2025

The redshirt senior will have one year of eligibility remaining, enabling Barnett to play out the 2026 campaign for whatever school he transfers to.

"Dear JMU, without God, I am absolutely nothing," Barnett said in a statement he released to his X (formerly Twitter) account. "To be in this position is a testament to His hand over my life, and I am blessed to have the ability to play the game I love. The past four years at James Madison have been nothing short of a blessing. The moments I've experienced, in and outside of Bridgeforth Stadium, will be ones I'll cherish forever. After having conversations with Coach [Billy] Napier and the staff, I truly believe the program will continue to elevate the way it always has.

"This has been a very difficult decision, but after a lot of prayer and contemplation, I've made the decision to enter the transfer portal. To all the coaches and support staff that have believed in me and supported me along the way, thank you. I've had the opportunity to learn and grow so much, not only as a football player but as a man. To my brothers, the bonds we've built go way further than between the lines. It's been an honor to share the field and battle beside great people. To the JMU fans and the Harrisonburg community, I've had the privilege to represent such a great community and university and meet so many amazing people along the way. The energy and support for every home game was beyond special. Being able to graduate from such a prestigious university is a blessing.

"JMU holds a special place in my heart and will forever be HOME. It always has been, and it always will be — Go Dukes!" Barnett concluded.

Some statistics:

Barnett exited high school as a three-star quarterback, rated an 80 by 247Sports and ranked as the No. 179 quarterback in the Class of 2022, as well as the No. 49 player in the state of North Carolina.

In his first two years with the Dukes, Barnett saw limited action, compiling 12 combined pass attempts across 2022 and 2023. During that time, Barnett logged one start, coming against Bucknell, where he went 3-for-11 for 15 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.

Entering 2024, Barnett was named the starting quarterback and immediately, the team leapt out to a hot start. James Madison started 4-0, including a two-game stretch where the team exceeded 60 points in back-to-back games and Barnett accumulated a combined 10 passing touchdowns. Against North Carolina, Barnett rolled up 388 yards and seven total touchdowns (five passing, two rushing) in a 70-50 victory. A week later, the Dukes torched Ball State, 63-7, thanks to Barnett's 280 yards and five touchdowns.

Following the 4-0 start, James Madison saw a slight downturn, going 4-4 in its final eight games. In that stretch, Barrett eclipsed the 200-yard mark three times, doing so against UL Monroe (251), Georgia State (241) and Appalachian State (234). In the season finale against Marshall, a 35-33 double-overtime heartbreaker, Barnett put up 138 yards on a 14-for-19 line, with two touchdowns, one interception and two sacks.

This year, Barnett threw for 2,806 passing yards, 23 touchdowns (38 total) and eight interceptions. After a slow start where he eclipsed the 200-yard mark just once in his first five games and tallied only four total touchdowns, Barnett kicked things into gear over the team's final nine games. In Barnett's final nine games with the Dukes, he tallied 200-plus yards in all but one game, including a 295-yard, two-touchdown effort against Old Dominion where he also tallied 153 rushing yards and four running scores in a 63-27 beatdown of the Monarchs.

Led by Barnett, James Madison qualified to the Sun Belt championship, where it dispatched Troy and moved to its first-ever College Football Playoff game. Against No. 5 Oregon, Barnett and the Dukes were outmatched in an eventual 51-34 loss; however, the then-redshirt junior performed OK, throwing for a 23-for-48 mark, 273 passing yards and two touchdowns. Across the campaign, Barnett notched a quarterback rating of 61.1 (No. 65 in the nation).

My thoughts:

UCLA may not be a fit for Alonza Barnett III, given the Bruins’ decision to re-sign 2025 starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava, but Virginia Tech presents a intriguing landing spot. Barnett’s profile aligns well with what the Hokies could be looking for in the short term: experience, mobility and a skill set that doesn’t require a complete offensive overhaul.

Barnett is at his best when the offense can lean into his legs without making him the focal point of the run game. That blend would allow Virginia Tech to retain elements of its dual-threat identity while still simplifying reads and progressions for a quarterback who wouldn’t need years to adjust.

From a roster-building perspective, Barnett could function as a bridge option rather than a long-term answer. His presence would raise the floor of the quarterback room while younger options continue to develop, and his experience would be valuable in close games where decision-making matters more than raw upside. Barnett fits the mold of a stabilizing transfer who could keep the offense functional and competitive while Virginia Tech evaluates its next true cornerstone at the position. He'd be option No. 3 for me on my transfer portal quarterbacks hot board, behind Beau Pribula and Ethan Grunkemeyer (if he enters the portal). I could be argued into moving Barnett up that list and think that he'll be a very good quarterback at the Power Four level.

