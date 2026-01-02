Could Ethan Grunkemeyer Be A Fit for Virginia Tech at Quarterback?

Virginia Tech football is on the search for its new starting quarterback. Kyron Drones is out of eligibility following his redshirt senior campaign in 2025; consequently, the Hokies now turn to either their internal pool or a far more likely proposition: the transfer portal. One option that could be invigorating for the Hokies is Penn State transfer Ethan Grunkemeyer.

Grunkemeyer, a redshirt freshman in 2025, started seven games this past season following incumbent Drew Allar's season-ending injury. The Ohio native, who clocks in at 6-foot-2, 212 pounds, will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

NEWS: Penn State quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he tells ESPN. He’s a redshirt freshman with three seasons remaining. He started seven games for Penn State this season and led them to four-straight wins to close the season. pic.twitter.com/pddK9tgqX3 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 1, 2026

Some stats:

Coming out of high school as a member of the Class of 2024, Grunkemeyer was ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 103 recruit in the class, the eighth-highest quarterback and the third-ranked recruit in the state of Ohio. Here's a look at what 247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu had to say on Grunkemeyer:

"Very productive high school player who has posted good numbers, completed a good percentage of his passes, and taken care of the ball. Throws with some snap and ball comes out of his hand with good spin and velocity. Solid athlete who can escape pressure and shows a sense for making plays with initial reads aren't there. Can run with it if he needs to. Shows some anticipation and ability to throw guys open. Has to keep filling in his frame and getting physically stronger. Smart, polished passer who looks like a future Power Five starter."

In his first year at Penn State, Grunkemeyer saw little action, only logging snaps in the first round of the College Football Playoff that year. With then-second-stringer Beau Pribula having entered the transfer portal, Grunkemeyer assumed the main backup role behind starter Allar. That day, Grunkemeyer completed one of two passes for nine yards, no touchdown and one interception.

The following campaign, 2025, Grunkemeyer started as the second-stringer behind Allar, but rose to the starting spot when Allar suffered a season-ending injury against Northwestern on Oct. 11. Subsequently, Grunkemeyer made his first start against Iowa on Oct. 18, where he completed 15 of 28 (53.6%) attempts for 93 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in a 25-24 loss.

Grunkemeyer sustained two more losses to start his stretch as the team's starter; however, those two outings came against the top-2 teams in the country: No. 1 Ohio State (38-14 loss) and No. 2 Indiana (27-24). In those two contests, Grunkemeyer threw for a combined 364 yards (182 yards per game), one touchdown and two picks.

Grunkemeyer and Penn State recovered, however, with the redshirt freshman winning his last four games. The victories came over Michigan State (28-10), Nebraska (37-10), Rutgers (40-36) and Clemson (22-10 in Pinstripe Bowl). In those four contests, Grunkemeyer threw for 127, 181, 209 and 260 passing yards. Grunkemeyer was limited on the ground, however, tallying -14 rushing yards on 17 carries, four of which went down as sacks.

In his collegiate career to date, Grunkemeyer has thrown for 1,348 passing yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

My thoughts:

Grunkemeyer feels like the right quarterback at the right time for Virginia Tech as James Franklin begins shaping the program in his image. Franklin has consistently valued quarterbacks who can manage games, protect the football, and elevate the roster around them rather than dominate it outright. Grunkemeyer fits that mold cleanly, being a 6-foot-2, 207-pound quarterback.

What stands out most is poise. Grunkemeyer rarely forces the spectacular when it is not there, and that matters for a Hokies team still stabilizing its roster through the portal. He closed the season winning four straight games, capped by a 22-10 victory over Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl, that wrapped up a difficult season. That stretch alone suggests leadership and command that Virginia Tech has lacked at times in recent seasons.

He is also a strong schematic fit. Franklin’s offenses have thrived with quarterbacks who can make smart reads and keep the offense on schedule. Grunkemeyer’s decision making within structure align with that approach, especially as the Hokies rebuild their offensive line and skill position depth, with running back the only real position group to retain multiple tangible needle-movers. He's not a runner, having tallied -46 net rushing yards on 35 carries. However, his 69.1% completion rate in 2025 and his four-game stretch to end the season, where he threw six touchdowns and no interceptions, gives ample reason to hope that a potential 2026 campaign playing with Virginia Tech could be a fruitful endeavor.

Nothing is perfect. Grunkemeyer does not appear to be a gunslinger who will overwhelm defenses on raw talent alone. But Virginia Tech does not need that right now. It needs stability, confidence and a quarterback who can grow with the program. I think that Grunkemeyer checks those boxes.

