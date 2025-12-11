Report: ADs Threatening to Nix Notre Dame From Schedules Due to Preferential Playoff Treatment
In the wake of Notre Dame's controversial exclusion from this year's College Football Playoff, Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger reported that, as part of a memorandum of understanding signed by the CFP last spring, Notre Dame is essentially guaranteed a playoff spot if it is ranked in the top 12 beginning next year. Moreover, should the playoff field expand to 14 teams and additional at-large berths are added, the Irish are a lock for a spot if they are ranked No. 13 or better.
Well, apparently, that little factoid has not gone over well with the athletic directors at other programs. Indeed, perYahoo Sports's Dan Wolken, those leaders are now "threatening to freeze [Notre Dame] out of future schedules" as a result. ("Who knows if they'll follow through," Wolken added. "For all its issues, Notre Dame fills stadium and drives TV ratings.")
The program has made no secret of its displeasure with the final playoff bracket, which saw the Irish bumped from the field in favor of Miami. In subsequent comments, AD Pete Bevacqua described the exclusion as being "punched in the stomach" and claimed "permanent damage" had been done to the school's relationship with the ACC. On Wednesday, the university's bookstore even canceled a book signing with an author who is also on the CFP committee, before later rescheduling the event due to backlash.
The tirade hasn't exactly helped the school's case. Although many initially agreed the snub was shocking, Notre Dame's reaction seems to have weakened its sympathy from both the public and the various corners of the college football world.
“I don’t like how Notre Dame has reacted to it. I think Pete, his behavior has been egregious,” Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormak said Tuesday, referring to Bevacqua. “I think he is totally out of bounds in his approach. If he was in the room, I would tell him the same thing.”
"At no time was it suggested by the ACC that Notre Dame was not a worthy candidate for inclusion in the field," the ACC wrote in its own statement, responding to Bevacqua's allegations of anti-Irish sentiment within the conference. "We are thrilled for the University of Miami while also understanding and appreciating the significant disappointment of the Notre Dame players, coaches and program.”
As a reminder, Notre Dame is not in a conference, but Miami is (the ACC).
The Irish have every right to be disappointed in their snub; many other teams are, as well. But it sounds like things might be getting to a point where the vocal outrage—and perhaps the unwillingness to join a conference—could be doing the program more harm than good.