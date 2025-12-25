Could Rocco Becht Be A Fit for Virginia Tech at Quarterback?

Virginia Tech football is on the search for its new starting quarterback. Kyron Drones is out of eligibility following his redshirt senior campaign in 2025; consequently, the Hokies now turn to either their internal pool or a far more likely proposition: the transfer portal. One option that could be an intriguing choice for the Hokies is Iowa State signal-caller Rocco Becht.

The now-redshirt senior will have one year of eligibility, meaning that if he suited up for Virginia Tech, he could steer the ship for the 2026 campaign only, barring a medical redshirt.

Becht's transfer from Iowa State comes off the heels of Matt Campbell moving to become Penn State's new head whistle.

"Cyclone Nation, these past few weeks have brought a lot of emotion and reflection for me and my family," Becht said via a statement posted to his X (formerly Twitter) account. "When I committed here in 2022, I couldn't have imagined the magnitude of the journey ahead — the battles we fought, the adversity we pushed through, and the pride I felt every time I put on that Iowa State jersey. This program, this community and this fanbase has shaped me in ways I'll carry for the rest of my life. I've had meaningful conversations with Coach Jimmy Rogers, and I'm confident he will elevate this program to new heights. But after deep consideration, I've decided to pursue new opportunities for my senior season.

"This decision was not taken lightly — it comes from a place of growth, purpose, and belief in where my path is leading. You embraced me, supported me and pushed me to become better — not only as a player, but as a man. Thank you for every moment, every cheer, and every ounce of belief you poured into me. I'll always represent Cyclone Nation with pride."

Some statistics:

Becht entered college in 2022 as a three-star prospect, rated as the No. 61 overall quarterback and the No. 123 prospect in the state of Florida in the class, per 247Sports.

The then-true freshman redshirted in his first collegiate campaign, completing seven of 15 pass attempts for 65 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

The following year, 2023, Becht took over as the team's starting quarterback and compiled a 7-6 record. Becht threw for 3,120 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns and eight interceptions. Becht finished his year strong, tallying over 200 passing yards in all of his last seven games. The effort was punctuated by a three-touchdown, 446-yard effort in the Liberty Bowl, a game that Iowa State lost to Memphis.

In 2024, Becht again was the starter and Iowa State leapt out to a 7-0 start, with Becht's high mark being a 277-yard outing against Baylor in a 43-21 victory. However, the Cyclones lost two straight, falling to Texas Tech and Kansas State despite Becht throwing for a combined 684 yards and five total touchdowns.

Becht and Iowa State made it to the Big 12 Championship game, where the Cyclones lost 45-19 to then-No. 15 Arizona State. Iowa State qualified for the Pop-Tarts Bowl, where it defeated Miami 42-41, anchored by Becht's three touchdowns, 271 passing yards and a game-sealing rushing touchdown with 56 seconds to spare.

This past season, Iowa State started 5-0 but languished in a four-game skid with losses to Cincinnati, Colorado, then-No. 11 BYU an Arizona State. Becht's yaradge totals in that time? 314, 205, 311 and 186. His 311-yard outing against BYU, a 41-27, also came alongside three interceptions. Becht did not crack the 250-yard tally in any of his final four games.

Now, as a transfer, Becht enters the portal as the 11th-highest rated player as of Wednesday evening, rated as the fifth-highest signal-caller.

My thoughts:

Becht looks more likely to end up at Penn State with Campbell, which would effectively take him off the table for Virginia Tech. His background in a more structured, pocket-based offense made him a reasonable theoretical fit in Blacksburg, but the portal rarely waits. For the Hokies, it’s another reminder of how narrow these windows can be. Virginia Tech may need to pivot quickly by zeroing in on a clearer stylistic match (and by extension, narrowing down more of its style) as it continues to define what it wants the offense to be going forward.

