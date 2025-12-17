Could Sam Leavitt be the Answer at Quarterback for Virginia Tech?

With veteran quarterback Sam Leavitt confirming his entry into the transfer portal, a new chapter in his college career is starting in his career, and for a program like Virginia Tech, his availability raises intriguing questions.

Leavitt, a former four-star recruit from West Linn, Ore. and a transfer from Michigan State to Arizona State, brings a miz of production, mobility and upside that make him one of the most talked about portal gunslingers this cycle.

By the numbers

At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Leavitt has a very prototypical quarterback size with dual-threat ability. Over the past two seasons at Arizona State, he totaled nearly 4,500 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and nine interceptions, while also making meaningful plays with his legs.

His best season came in 2024 when he threw for 2,885 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. He led the Sun Devils to a Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff experience. That kind of experience and success is a rare accomplishment for quarterbacks in this year's transfer portal.

Leavitt's 2025 season was cut short by a foot injury that required surgery, limiting him to playing just seven games. In those seven games, Leavitt played very well. He passed for 1,628 yards, 10 passing touchdowns to just three interceptions. He also rushed for 306 yards and ran in five touchdowns.

What Leavitt Brings

Virginia Tech is looking to have a true star quarterback who can provide stability and playmaking in James Franklin's first season as head coach. A veteran presence like Leavitt could bring:

Experience and leadership: Leavitt has started against Power Four competition and shown he can manage an offense.

Big game history: He played a crucial role in bringing Arizona State a Big 12 Championship in 2024 and almost upset Texas in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoffs, losing 39-31 in double overtime.

Immediate impact potential: With two years of eligibility remaining, he would not just be a one-year stopgap quarterback.

What it would mean for the Hokies

If Virginia Tech can land Leavitt, it would signal that the program is willing to be aggressive in the transfer portal to address roster needs. It would also provide Franklin with a veteran leader who has proven production and experience. That could accelerate the Hokies' progression back towards the top of the ACC standings.

The bottom line is this: Leavitt is a ready-made quarterback with dual-threat ability and success in the Power Four. The fit makes perfect sense on paper, but landing him will be a challenge. Leavitt is rumored to be going to a much more recently proven college football program like Oregon, Indiana, Miami or LSU, per On3's Pete Nakos.

However, if Franklin can land Leavitt, that would be a massive victory for the program that could skyrocket Virginia Tech toward the very top of the ACC.

