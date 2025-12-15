Three Quarterbacks in the Transfer Portal to Watch for Virginia Tech

We are getting closer to the transfer portal season every day, and players are already announcing their intent to transfer once the window opens in early January. There are a few quarterbacks whom I think Virginia Tech and James Franklin would be wise to pursue. Here is a breakdown:

No. 1: Florida QB DJ Lagway

DJ Lagway is a highly talented athlete who reminds me a lot of Kyron Drones. I think it's unfair to solely blame Drones for this season. He was put in a difficult situation with less skill players around him and he played the hand he was dealt.

Lagway is 6-foot-3 and weighs 247 pounds, with high-level rushing ability. Over his career, he has completed 62 percent of his passes for 4,179 yards, 28 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He also has rushed for nearly 250 yards and a touchdown during that time. His rushing stats could be better, but his offensive line was decent at best, allowing him to be sacked a total of 32 times in his career.

Lagway is by no means an elite quarterback, but he possesses a lot of raw talent that a good QB coach could tap into and refine him into an overall passer and quarterback. With Franklin stating that he wants to open up the offense, a mobile quarterback like Lagway could be the answer.

No. 2: Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola

Dylan Raiola was the No. 2 quarterback in his class, according to 247Sports. Things have not exactly worked out for him at Nebraska, where he threw for fewer than 5,000 yards in his two years there, but he still retains the arm talent that earned him such a high rating. Raiola was injured this year and played only nine games. His best game came against Akron, when he threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns.

Raiola is a very accurate quarterback. Over his career, he has completed 72 percent of his passing attempts, totaling 2,000 yards. He also threw 18 touchdowns and six interceptions, averaging eight yards per attempt.

All of his numbers this season are a massive jump up from his true freshman season - here's the exact jumps:

CMP% - 67.1% —> 72.4%

AVG - 6.9 —> 8.0

Touchdowns - 13 (13 games) —> 18 (9 games)

Interceptions - 11 —> 6

QBR - 129.9 —> 156.6

Raiola has all the makings of an NFL quarterback from a talent and frame standpoint; he just has to hone his abilities and become more refined. He was fourth in the country in completion percentage this year. There is a basketball saying that applies: "If you are leading the country in shooting percentage, you are not shooting enough." While it is not a direct translation to football, if you are leading the country in completion percentage, you may not be throwing downfield enough.

Raiola is an amazingly talented quarterback who would fit quite well in the typical James Franklin offensive system.

No. 3: Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby

Another target Virginia Tech could pursue is Cincinnati transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby. Sorsby played at Indiana before transferring to Cincinnati, and over his three-year career, he has thrown for more than 7,000 yards with a 7.3-yard average, along with 60 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He also has 22 rushing touchdowns on more than 1,300 rushing yards.

Sorsby is another big-bodied, athletic quarterback who could fit into Franklin's system should he open it up. He is experienced, having played for multiple coaching staffs, and has more than 2,000 career snaps. He also has considerable experience at the Power Four level.

Sorsby was a relatively low-rated prospect coming out of high school, ranked just outside the top 100 quarterbacks and near the 250 mark in Texas. He flew under the radar and quickly found a way to impress.

He does a solid job in the intermediate range, completing more than 52 percent of his passes from the 10- to 20-yard marker, while turning it over only once. He is elite in the short field, completing nearly 80 percent of his passes within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage.

Sorsby is my favorite quarterback on this list. He is experienced, versatile, and poised. I think that is exactly what Virginia Tech needs in a quarterback, especially if James Franklin opens up the offense in the way that I believe he will.

