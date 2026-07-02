Eight Hokies Tabbed To Athlon Sports' Preseason All-ACC Teams

Virginia Tech football continues to rack in preseason accolades, as eight Hokies were named to Athlon Sports' Preseason All-ACC Teams.

Here's the full list:

Luke Reynolds (Jr.) - Tight End - Preseason All-ACC First Team

Kemari Copeland (r-Sr.) - Defensive Lineman - Preseason All-ACC Second Team

Que'Sean Brown (r-Sr.) - Wide Receiver - Preseason All-ACC Second Team

Marcellous Hawkins (r-Sr.) - Running Back - Preseason All-ACC Third Team

Kaleb Spencer (Sr.) - Linebacker - Preseason All-ACC Third Team

Kyle Altuner (r-So.) - Offensive Lineman - Preseason All-ACC Fourth Team (Honorable Mention)

Isaiah Brown-Murray (r-Sr.) - Defensive Back - Preseason All-ACC Fourth Team

John Love (r-Sr.) - Kicker - Preseason All-ACC Fourth Team

[Note: Brown was also named to the Preseason Third Team as a punt returner].

Reynolds, Copeland, Brown, Reynolds, Spencer and Love were also named to Phil Steele's Preseason All-ACC list for VT. Love was Honorable Mention in both, and Spencer and Hawkins were All-ACC Third Team in both as well.

Brown made Second Team in both rankings, while qualifying for the Preseason All-ACC Third Team as a punt returner on Athlon and Honorable Mention for Steele's list. Reynolds was given a First Team nod on Athlon and a Second Team nod by Steele, while the inverse applied for Copeland.

Altuner and Brown-Murray both received All-ACC Honorable Mentions from Athlon Sports; neither were included in the nine-player crop selected by Steele.

Reynolds comes in as Virginia Tech's presumed starting tight end after 368 receiving yards over the past two seasons at Penn State. The 6-foot-4 junior logged 69 receiving yards in the Hokies' spring game April 18. Copeland was named All-ACC Third Team last year after a 48-tackle (11 solo), seven-TFL, 4.5-sack season where he accrued three sacks against California Oct. 24.

Brown, who played at Duke last season, tallied 846 receiving yards adn five touchdowns, also logging 116 yards (nine punts) as a punt returner. He collected 178 receiving yards against Arizona State in the Sun Bowl.

Hawkins was the Hokies' leading rusher last season, tallying 749 rushing yards — including a 167-yard output against California. Spencer paced the team in tackles (67) and tackles for loss (9.0), peaking with an 11-tackle game aginst NC State. He finished with a 76.2 run grade in 2025, per Pro Football Focus.

Altuner started all 12 games at center as a redshirt freshman; the 6-foot-3, 302-pound lineman allowed only two sacks all season and logged a combined 12 knockdown blocks and nine 'great blocks' against then-No. 13 Georgia Tech and then-No. 16 Louisville, per his HokieSports page.

Like Altuner, Brown-Murray also started all 12 games, amassing 39 tackles (29 solo), two tackles for loss and five breakups, plus an interception (Wake Forest; Oct. 4).

Love has been the Hokies' mainstay kicker for the last few years; he went 15-for-20 last year and was named All-ACC Honorable Mention in 2023 and 2024. He tallied made kicks of 56 and 52 yards against South Carolina and California, respectively. He has never missed a PAT at the college level, going 114-for-114.

Virginia Tech's 2026 season starts on Saturday, Sept. 5, at 7:30 p.m. ET against VMI. The meeting between the two schools will be the Hokies' first since 1984.