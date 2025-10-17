ESPN Analysts Float Former Penn State Head Coach As A Potential Fit For Virginia Tech
This is shaping up to be one of the craziest college football coaching carousel's of all time and one of the jobs that is currently open is Virginia Tech. The Hokies fired head coach Brent Pry after an 0-3 start and things have only gotten marginally better now with the team sitting at 2-5. There have not been many updates regarding the Hokies coaching search aside from the search committee that was announced a couple of weeks ago.
Is Franklin a real possibility?
Since being fired on Sunday, former Penn State head coach James Franklin has become the most accomplished coach available on the market. Will he opt to take another job next season or sit out for a period of time until he is ready to get back into coaching?
Franklin would be a great target for Virginia Tech if they wanted to pursue him and ESPN analysts Matt Barrie and Tom Luginbill discussed the possibility this week:
“I would imagine, unless he doesn’t want to be because he’s getting paid good money not to (coach),” Barrie said “But I’d be interested to see what his next move is because certainly, there are going to be some jobs opening that would want James Franklin as their head coach. … You look at a job like Virginia Tech. The energy that James Franklin would bring to a Virginia Tech.”
“James Franklin coached at Maryland. Very familiar with the DMV, the DC, Maryland, Virginia, tri-state area, the state as a whole,” Lunginbill said.
It seems like no-brainer for Virginia Tech, but there is no evidence that Franklin is interested in coming to Blacksburgh.
Would he be a fit?
In a recent article, our own James Duncan highlighted why Franklin would be a great fit at Virginia Tech:
"Franklin's track record speaks for itself. He is 128-60 as a head coach across his 12 seasons at Penn State and his three seasons at Vanderbilt. He captured a Big Ten title and delivered six double-digit win seasons in one of the toughest conferences in college football.
While his teams often struggled against top-tier schools, his programs were consistently competitive in the Big 10. For Virginia Tech, a program that has not been in an ACC title game in nearly a decade, Franklin's steady success would be a welcome change.
Franklin has proven to be one of the best recruiters in all of college football. He has been able to recruit well in the Mid-Atlantic, including Virginia. One of Virginia Tech's biggest struggles in recent history has been landing top in-state talent. The big-name Virginia recruits were often seen going to the SEC or Big 10 schools like Penn State. If Virginia Tech were to hire Franklin, that would solve a problem that has plagued the program for years. His relationships across Virginia could help the Hokies keep Virginia's best at home.
Unlike a lot of the other coaches Virginia Tech is being tied to, Franklin has over a decade of leading a college program, not only that, but one of the best in the nation. He knows how to hire assistants, handle boosters and talk to the media. He knows the pressure of having an incredibly passionate fanbase frustrated when the team is not performing well on the field.
Not only is Franklin experienced, but he is also spoken very highly of by his players. Current Penn State players went to social media, thanking Franklin not only for being a great coach, but also someone who wanted to see his players succeed off the field. Linebacker Tony Rojas took to X and said "I appreciate you coach for the opportunity and being so good to me and my family... wasn't just a great coach but someone who cared about us players and wanted to develop us as men off the field too." Quarterback Drew Allar posted a picture of him and Franklin on his Instagram story as well."
Franklin is going to be the most interesting coach to follow and would be a home run hire for Virginia Tech. Let's see how this story evolves over the new few weeks.