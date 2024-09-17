Everything From Brent Pry's Weekly Press Conference Ahead of Matchup Against Rutgers
On Kyle Monangai's ability...
Yeah, he's a physical runner. I think he does a great job keeping his feet and legs going. I think that first would-be tackler, feels it, he puts his pads down, protects the ball really well, and you look at their last game against Akron, he did a really nice job finding the open gap, finding the lane, even if it wasn't big he's experienced. Akron did a nice job at times, but when they weren't gap accountable, he made them pay for it. And you know, he's a quality back. He fits what they do.
On Rutgers' rungame emphasis...
Yeah, I think it's who they want to be. It's their identity on offense. You know, they were the same way at Minnesota with coach Ciarrocaa. They're big upfront, north-south, not a lot of nonsense in what they do. You know they do what they do, and they do really it well and you know obviously they're featured back is special, but they've got another guy [Antwan Raymond] that's carried the ball a bunch already this year that does, a really nice job as well. They've got a 1-2 punch there.
On importance of defensive line against Rutgers...
"We have to play our best game yet and I I think we're capable. Those guys have done a great job and we've got depth there, which is key. We've got to beat them off the ball, we've got to play lower, we got to get on their side more often. If we do that, it's going to go a long way in helping us, you know, play good defense Saturday, which we need to be able to do."
Pry's evaluation of his defensive line thus far..
"Still, obviously not where we want it to be. You know, week one was a little different with the option and some nuances that maybe we didn't expect or see coming that they did from a formation standpoint... But you know, credit to their quarterback and those things we didn't do a good enough job that day. I think you know, this past week with Old Dominion, you know, a little bit different. I think the run defense for the most part was pretty solid. And that's what allowed us to stay in the game, to be honest. It's what allowed the defense to play well. Did we give up a couple of explosive? Yeah, we got to get those on the ground. You know that's the bigger piece to me, they can't go for 40 and 50 and you get them on the ground, which we had an opportunity to do on one of them for for 20. And those things happen here and there, but all in all, the run fits on the day were good and the tackling was good. You know, there was a lot of good things in the game, in our run defense. I'm not sure that the D-line could have played much better. They had a bust or two that, that one was more costly than the other, but. You know, so it's definitely something to build on. But you know, nowhere are we where we need to be from a run standpoint, and we've got to be better there. But I think we're closer than we've been, you know, maybe at this point last year."
On Caleb Woodson's versatility...
"He plays first of all. He plays very hard and very physical. He does the same thing on special teams. You know we do team positive every Sunday. We have a couple of plays from offense, a couple of plays from defense, and a couple of plays from teams that we show the whole team. I show the whole team positive things we did whether we win or lose. And back-to-back weeks, he's been on there for special teams. The way he's covering kicks. You know, he blew up a couple of guys Saturday on one particular rep and fell in on the tackle and his demeanor. Before you know it, he takes the field on defense before he takes the field on kickoff. And he's at that point in his career; he just gets better with experience. You know, he's still a relatively young guy from an experience standpoint, and he gets better all the time. So I'm excited about his growth and development. He's got to keep coming.
On the usage of on-field iPads...
" I think, you know, we had a long discussion Sunday, Monday after Vanderbilt. I think it took some getting used to. You know with how we used them at Vanderbilt, there was just some lack lack of connection at times. You know, everybody was buried in the iPad as coaches and players, including myself at times. And so we had to have a good conversation about where when you know how much you know that it makes sense for everything that we need to be. On the sideline. And so they've been beneficial. You know, and I think figuring out you know, how do you gain an advantage? How do you use the iPad? [In a way] that's a little bit better than your opponent, you know, it's part of it now. That it's part of your game plan. It's part of the conversation."
"To be frank with you, we've got eight or nine guys right now that are questionable. So we'll see over the next two days where we get to. Obviously, Xavier [Chaplin] played two snaps and came out a game. He's limited. Ali [Jennings] is still limited, and Bhayshul [Tuten] is still limited. Keli [Lawson] is limited. Will Johnson still out, Nick Gallo still out Jaylen Stroman still out. George Balance wasn't able to play Saturday. A guy that is important for us and our linebacker depth. And on the teams, Zeke Wimbush banged up Brody Meadows, banged up, so we're banged up right now. We gotta get some guys healthy this week."
On the possible penalty on the ODU blocked kick...
"First of all, our protection wasn't good enough in the B-gap area. But there's also rules protecting our long snapper for one second. I don't know that, that actually happened. We had some contact and guys coming down. On top of him prior to a second. You know it's getting called differently as you watch ball games and you see things, what's allowed, what's not allowed. But we've turned those calls and we're still waiting to hear back what we turned them in to the ACC to see their interpretation on it to make sure we're coaching it the right way."
On the Hokies fast start...
"We have to be aggressive as players and [as] play callers and I thought we did a good job on both fronts Saturday and hopefully that's the road map, right? That's we know we have to be that type of team. Let's come out of the gate, come out of the tunnel. We're at home. Got a chance to come out. Just put some drives together and you know, earn a three and out or a take away and. It's going to be important for us in this game."
On the playcalling between halves...
"I think both weeks we had to come out of the half and really establish the run, you know, that was the message. I think in both those games there were moments. There were plays where we were running the ball well in the first half, but not consistently. So to be able to come out in the second-half and do that was important both weeks."
On not winning vs a conference power five opponent in seven years
"Saturday, our goal is to be 1-0 this week. And we got to know this opponent as well as we can. And move the needle and be a better team than we were last Saturday, you know, it really for us, it's the next opponent, whether it's a conference [game], whether it's non-conference [game], whether it's in state, or out of state, you know. It’s really for us. It's not about Power Five, a group of five. To me, that narrative can be written about and spoken about, but it's not going to be a message to our team."
On Tyrod Taylor and Duane Brown coming to Tech this weekend...
"Yeah, I love that. You know that's who and what Virginia Tech is. You know those those guys built this program and I love that they come back and that they're honored and celebrated and our players look up to them. I appreciate them. So, it's a big deal around here when those guys return. I want it to be and I want it to feel special for them."
On Rutgers' Defense...
"Coach Schiano is a really good defensive coach, over a long career. They’re sound, physical, and play with good fundamentals. They are a big, physical group and return a bunch of guys. They picked up a transfer from Florida State that’s helping them. Two of their better defensive players haven't played yet, the middle linebacker and the defensive end, haven’t played yet, but I expect them to return. They were dressed but not playing in the first two weeks. They’ve got a good group and a couple of defensive backs that can really run. I don’t know that they’ve been tested yet as a defense. Akron moved the ball at times, and Howard had some success running the ball, but those games were over by the middle of the third quarter. The defense is a good group a big, strong, and tough to move around."
On Kelvin Gilliam...
"Kelvin Gilliam has been more productive each week. I’m really pleased with what KG is doing right now. He’s got a tremendous attitude and a great personality. He’s strong, moves better than I expected, and has a big frame. I think the scheme at Oklahoma didn’t play to his strengths, so we’ve been pleased with him here. He’s a good worker, getting better all the time, and getting more comfortable with our techniques and what we’re coaching. He’s got a chance to have a good year for us. A very positive guy, great energy. I hope his story is like APR’s, coming back to Virginia Tech, having success, being happy, and reaching all his dreams here in-state. You don’t need to go somewhere else. APR is proof of that, and KG has a chance to have a similar story."
Coach Brent Pry: "Rutgers has a physical approach on both sides of the ball. We won’t know how prepared our roster is until we hit the ball game, but I think we’re better prepared than last year. We’re stronger, more physical, and playing more sound--yes with better technique--yes. Our quarterback is more comfortable with what we’re doing and who we are. When we went to Rutgers last year, our identity was a bit up in the air. Are we better equipped and better prepared--yes, but Rutgers has a bunch of returners. They’re strong and physical, with linebackers at 6’5”, 250 pounds. This is a traditional Big 10 group, both offensively and defensively."
On Kyron Drones lowering his shoulder...
"I'm good with it. I love it, in fact. That's who he is; that's one of his strengths. We got to lean into that. He gains confidence through plays like that. You know, that's one of his best qualities—his physicality, his size, his strength. So we got to play that, and, you know, there's certainly risk involved with it, but it's something that's important to him and being the player that he can be. So, good question though."
On Rutgers' New Quarterback...
"Yeah, I don't know. You know, they haven't run him as much yet. He's got five or six games at Minnesota with this play caller. I mean, he was the quarterback in some big games for them, you know, a couple of them. So, I think he's got poise and composure. He's got good size. He's familiar with the scheme. He showed on a few snaps that he runs well enough that you have to defend it. Again, I think his comfort with the system and with Coach Ciarrocca, you know, that's obviously a real positive for them."
On PJ Prioleau getting more touches in the starting kick return role...
"Yeah, you know, I think he's always been a guy that's worked back there some for us, just not in games. But he deserves opportunities to touch the ball, and, you know, right now, that's the best decision for us. We've got some other guys that we're practicing there that could get an opportunity in the game. It's not to say, again, a healthy Bhayshul is not a guy that we don't put back there. We've got some options there, but PJ brings a lot to the table. He's tough, he can make you miss, he's smart. He's got a kind of old-head savviness about him right now, where he can maybe make something out of nothing at times. So I like what he brings to the table."
On injury opening up opportunities for backups...
"Yeah, obviously, as we mentioned, Caleb Woodson's one of them. I thought what Johnny Garrett did Saturday, you know, having to play all those snaps as a redshirt freshman was important. He did a nice job. I think Mose Phillips is trending. I think Quinton Reddish is trending. Thomas Williams got a few more pops out there. You know, I think there's guys that we're going to have to count on and lean on more and more. We've still got some guys out. Willie Johnson's out on special teams, Tyler is out. You know, guys that played a lot of teams for us, so we've got some other guys having to step up in some of those areas. I think Devin Alves is playing more. You know, he's kind of penciled in at force safety. He's been running down on kickoff and doing some things. So, you know, there's a handful of guys like that."
On Johnny Garrett getting a nameplate...
"We had two jerseys for him that day, only one nameplate. The plan was for some formational things to use Johnny, to get him out there. And when the injury occurred to Xavier, we had to get rid of that plan, and he became the left tackle. So, you know, he's such a humble guy, he's hardworking. I was happy to see him get the opportunity, especially in a win."