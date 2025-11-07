Fab's Five Fantasy Football Sleepers For Week 10: Start Giants TE Theo Johnson
Fab's Five Sleepers is your weekly look at players who aren’t considered must-starts in fantasy football lineups but could exceed expectations based on a plus matchup or simple volume. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em and my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily throughout the season.
Fantasy Football Sleepers Week 10
D’Andre Swift vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Swift missed last week’s game, but the Bears' starting running back is a strong play against the Giants. Their defense has allowed the second-most points per game to running backs, and five have scored 14-plus points against them. That makes Swift a solid starter for fantasy fans this week.
Emari Demercado at Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): The Cardinals' backfield continues to be a thorn in the side of fantasy fans, as Demercado, not Bam Knight, led their backs in touches last week. Whether that remains the same this week is in question, but managers in need can still flex either player against the Seahawks. Their defense has allowed seven backs to beat them for double digits.
Wan’Dale Robinson at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Robinson caught nine passes on a team-high11 targets in last week’s loss to the 49ers, scoring 13.6 points. He’s being targeted a ton overall, and a matchup against the Bears makes him a nice starting option for fantasy fans. Their defense has allowed the third-most points per game to the slot, and no defense has given up more touchdown passes.
Romeo Doubs vs. Eagles (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Doubs continued to produce good totals last week, scoring 16.1 fantasy points in a loss to the Panthers. He has now scored in double digits in four of his last five games, and the loss of Tucker Kraft could mean a few more looks each week. He has a good matchup too, as the Eagles have allowed nine wide receivers to score 12-plus points in 2025.
Theo Johnson at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Johnson has quietly put up starter-worthy numbers for fantasy fans over the last six weeks. In that time, he’s scored double digits in four contests, including 11.7 points in a loss to the 49ers in Week 9. The matchup is good this week too, as the Bears have allowed double digits to three tight ends since Week 6. That makes Johnson a nice sleeper pick.