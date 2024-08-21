Everything From Head Coach Brent Pry After Practice on Wednesday
Brent Pry addressed the media again on Wednesday, one day closer to the beginning of the season. Here’s all that Brent Key had to say during the press conference.
Question: How are you treating this Bonus Week you guys have here?
Brent Pry: I called it hybrid practices. We've got elements of what next week will look like, but we've also got elements of camp. Yesterday, we were in full pads and had some competitive periods. Today, we went in uppers, working against each other and getting some good teamwork. The one adjustment we made starting yesterday is that when we go good on good, it's been one offense versus two defense or one defense versus two offense. I'm not saying it'll always be like that, but for this week, that's what we're doing.
Question: You had this O-line arrangement we've seen lately with Layth at left guard, Braelin at center, and Kaden at right guard. Do you like that pairing and is it trending in that direction for how you might try them out there in the open?
Brent Pry: I don’t know if I can say it's trending that way, but I'm really glad we're looking at it. Layth deserved an opportunity to work with that group. We know a lot about what Bob Schick can do; he's played a lot of snaps. We know a little less about Layth right now, as he hasn't been out there as much. It's been good; that lineup's been good. It’s created a possibility for how we might start the year, and we'll make some decisions in the next couple of days.
Question: Have you determined the backup quarterback yet?
Brent Pry: We have. It's Collin Schlee. What went into that decision was performance-based. Not that we're disappointed in Pop; he's done some good things and improved. He had a minor injury setback, but Collin has been very impressive, particularly not being with us as much this summer. He's a good student of the game, has a nice arm, and is athletic. He can run our offense, so it's more a compliment to Collin than a knock on Pop.
Question: You mentioned Layth deserved an opportunity to get run with those guys. What stood out to you and what’s impressed you the most about the way he's gone about his business?
Brent Pry: Layth is very athletic and has good pad level. He can recover well; he's a good athlete. He was kind of raw when he got here, but he's made tremendous strides. He's put on the right kind of weight and learns pretty good. He's still young in some ways, so when you look at his experience, age, and maturity compared to Bob, it's a factor in our decisions. It’s all of it, all of the information goes into what you feel like you’ll get when you put them out there.
Question: How has that new combination on the O-line impacted Braelin getting more snaps at center as the number two behind C?
Brent Pry: That’s been a real positive of the whole thing. We’re doing this to get a look at Layth, but it's just as important to get Brailyn those snaps. He needed them because, to be honest, he struggled a bit in the first mini camp. He's snapping the ball much better now.
Question: We’ve seen Gallo working off on the side for a couple of practices. Do you think he’ll be ready for the opener?
Brent Pry: I don’t know. I think he still could be, but he’s not 100% right now. Hopefully, he can get there. He hasn’t gotten a ton of work this camp, so he's obviously behind to a degree. I'd say we're 50/50 on whether he’ll be out there playing for us against Vanderbilt.
Question: You seem very comfortable with your one-two punch at running back with Bhayshul and Malachi. Who's working in that number three spot? Is that still playing itself out?
Brent Pry: I think it's a mixture. Coney has done a really good job, and so has PJ . They’re completely different; Coney is more of a north-south, physical guy, while PJ can make you miss, has great agility, and can line up at slot or in the backfield. Two different guys who both have roles for us.
Question: Was PJ on the roster already when you got here, or did he come in your first year?
Brent Pry: He was on the roster. He was a freshman my first year. I think he was at DB at first. He’s awesome
Question: We obviously know about Dorian and Mansoor. What's impressed you the most about Dante and Thomas Williams and the other guys behind them?
Brent Pry: Dante's had a good camp. The most improved—maybe one of the most improved on the team—is Thomas Williams, a guy that, because of an injury issue, you know, he missed all of last fall and got some work in the spring. And to be honest, he hasn't played a lot of DB in his career, and he just—I mean, he was getting beat quite often in the spring. I mean, it—and he would just bounce up, sprint it back, line up, play the next snap. He's one of our best workers. He's been very coachable. He doesn't say a word. You know, he's more out there to the field—that's kind of, at least at this point in his career, his skill set aligns there, and Dante's aligns more so in the boundary.
Question: How's Braylon Johnson?
Brent Pry: He's doing good. You know, he's learned both, he's coming along at safety. You know, part of me thinks that's his future, but he's a great student of the game. He's got to continue to get bigger and stronger, and he's working that way. You know, another young guy in the program that, you know, some of these guys, they still have an opportunity to redshirt. You know, some of these guys that we messed around with and played some last year, and, you know, we can just kind of keep moving along and cross-train them, you know, and see where we get. You know, if we have a need, if they're ready, and, you know, there'll be some decisions like that as we get into, you know, week three, week four. You know, alright, are we moving forward with this player or not?
Question: Speaking of older guys with the redshirt, Tucker Holloway—you hope to get them back later this year?
Brent Pry: Yeah, I think so. You know, I think, again, as you mentioned and I mentioned, he's a guy that could still redshirt, so he could play, you know, four games down the stretch there, and I'm sure he'd help us. You know, we want to make sure he's healthy and in a great place, and if he is, then, you know, I think he can help our football team.
Question: You mentioned down in Charlotte about how you have so many boundary safeties. With Braylon working at the field, is that one of those—have him there and just see how he does?
Brent Pry: Yeah, you know, he's coming along there. We still train Mansoor there just as an insurance policy. I mean, you know, Stroman does a great job, Jaylen Jones does a great job. Both those guys, you know, can play to the field. Quinton Reddish has been cross-training—he can play to the field, Stroman can play in the boundary. So, you know, the combination of those guys knowing both spots, you know, hopefully, there's not a need for Mansoor there, but he’s that guy right now until a couple of them other guys know.
Question: You mentioned Mose as a co-starter. Do you see him, like, working his way into being...?
Brent Pry: Yeah, he's had a really good camp. You know, those other guys are playing in there some too, but I'm not sure anybody's playing the boundary better than Mose right now.
Question: We saw Davie out there running the scout team.
Question: Yeah, I saw him slip through the cracks a couple times, and some of the D-linemen, like Fuga, are coming over and giving him a pat on the back.
Question: How important is it to have a guy, when he's trying to replicate what the other team's doing, that is shifty like that and can really pose a challenge for the defense?
Brent Pry: Yeah, he's, um, you know, we're going to see an athletic quarterback or two in week one, and Davie is a guy who can give us a great look. He's a hustler. He's pretty quick. He's got good speed. You know, he competes, so we're fortunate. You know, he'll be giving us a great look over the next 10 days here, and all year long, to be honest.
Question: How many guys do you have that can play Nickel?
Brent Pry: We've got two right now with Dorian and Jay Jones, but I think also Christian Williams is training there. We're giving Thomas Williams a look there. We've got to develop a young guy in that group.
Question: Coach, I just had a question about you recruiting this area, especially since our football season at high school's about to start. You got plenty of kids from our First and 10: Cole Pickett, PJ, J.R.. Why is that so important for you to get these local kids who have played high school football in this area to Virginia Tech?
Brent Pry: Yeah, I think that's been the tradition here. You know, there's always been local boys playing at Tech, and, you know, it strengthens their relationship with these surrounding communities. They love coming to watch these guys. They, you know, almost more than anybody, they're certainly going to understand Virginia Tech and what we're all about, and they've grown up coming to games, and, you know, they've had relatives play here, and so it's awesome. You know, we're always very well received, you know, in Southwest Virginia.
Question: Is there a local kid that's standing out to you right now?
Brent Pry: There is, but I can't mention him.