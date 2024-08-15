Everything From Keli Lawson After Virginia Tech Practice on Wednesday
Keli Lawson was an All-ACC Honorable Mention last year, and is setting himself up for another successful year in Blacksburg. Lawson answered questions from media regarding his position, Jaden Keller, and much more.
Here’s everything Lawson had to say:
Question: "So, are you a 'Will' or a 'Star'? What do you consider yourself right now?"
Keli Lawson: "I consider myself a defensive player. Wherever Coach P or Coach Pry tells me to line up—whether it's at corner—I’ll go do it. I've been working at a little bit of both, in all honesty, so I’m not really limited to one position."
Question: "We saw a little bit of 'Star' out there today. What do you think of that position? Is that something you’ve done in the past at all? What are the challenges there?"
Keli Lawson: "Yes, sir. I’ve had minor experience. I think when I initially transitioned to defense, that’s where I started off, but I’ve been more immersed in that 'Star' role. I really have a good grasp of both 'Mike' and 'Star,' so with both positions come different skill sets. 'Star' is more of that open-field, more elusive, open-run position, while 'Will' is more mental—reacting off your keys and stuff. But I feel like it’s been a good learning process and has just helped me elevate my game in that regard."
Question: "As a 'Star,' do you feel like that’s an opportunity where your athleticism can really shine, with that open space you have there?"
Keli Lawson: "Honestly, like I said, different positions highlight different skills. So, yes, sir, if we’re guarding speed and opening up. But I feel like both positions highlight a select amount of skills."
Question: "You told me at Media Day that you’re up to 225 pounds. Solid 225?"
Keli Lawson: "Yes, sir."
Question: "How about speed-wise? Were you able to keep the same speed you had before?"
Keli Lawson: "Yes, sir. If anything, I feel much faster. I missed the spring, so there was that period where I felt a little off, but going through camp, I really got my feet wet and got back into the swing of things."
Question: "You mentioned missing the spring. What’s the excitement to get back out there, start banging the pads, and get back into the swing of things for the season?"
Keli Lawson: "It’s much less about the football aspect of things. I’m just happy to be out there with my boys. These are the guys I really cherish and love. I enjoy being around them in their presence."
Question: "Even in the spring, you were pretty active out there. What did that mean, to stay in the linebacker room and stay around the team, even when you weren’t participating?"
Keli Lawson: "Yes, sir. I know I have a role to play for my teammates, whether that’s emotional support, support in the film room, or support out here on the field. I just want to be there as much as I can for my teammates, for my brothers."
Question: "What has Sam Brumfield brought to this team since transferring in and learning the system?"
Keli Lawson: "Yes, sir. Sam, first and foremost, is a hell of a player, but he’s also a good role model to a lot of the young guys. He’s got his head on straight. He’s easy-going and easy to talk to, so I really think he’s been a light in our room."
Question: "You and Jaden Keller have been in this system for a while together. What have you seen out of him this summer and spring?"
Keli Lawson: "JK’s growth has been tremendous—not just this summer, but even going into last spring. I’ve really seen strides in his confidence. He’s already a natural—he’s got god-given ability, whether that’s strength, size, or speed. For me, personally, confidence was the biggest thing for him to work on, so I really feel like he’s flourished in that regard and has grown into the player he’s meant to be."
Question: "Was it noticeably hotter up on those fields today?"
Keli Lawson: "For sure. That no-shade situation was different, but it’s football. We play in rain, snow, sleet, hail, any conditions, so it wasn’t too much."
Question: "What was it like changing up practice and getting kind of prepared for the type of elements you’ll face at Vanderbilt?"
Keli Lawson: "Honestly, it’s kind of fun. I like the little trip and change of scenery. Obviously, we keep the main thing the main thing, so it didn’t really shake too much. But like I’m sure Coach Pry already said, I think it was really good work getting adjusted to the field turf, their environment, without the shade and all that. I think it was both fun and helpful."
Question: "Did you have to get number zero after he left?"
Keli Lawson: "I told him as soon as he got it, ‘Bro, let me get that. I need that.’ Whenever he goes, I want it. I really wanted it during the season, but he dapped me up and said, ‘You got it, bro.’"
Question: "What do you see from Caleb Woodson, kind of working at those 'Will' and 'Mike' spots more after spending time as a 'Star' as a freshman?"
Keli Lawson: "He really reminds me a lot of myself, but he’s one of the highest-motored guys, if not the highest-motored guy, on the squad. He could mess up an assignment and still make the play. That’s the type of motor he’s got, and a player like that—you can win a lot of games with that."