Everything From Special Teams Coordinator Stu Holt at Virginia Tech Media Day
Stu Holt, the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator at Virginia Tech, followed head coach Brent Pry in addressing the media during Virginia Tech's 2024 Media Day. Stu faced many questions about players returning from injury, the new NCAA regulations, and much more.
Here's everything Holt had to say:
Q: Uh Stu, I know there's some doubts about Tucker Holloway and his availability this year. How nice it is to have somebody like Jaylin who's done that before, punt returner, and is there anybody else you're considering at that spot?
Coach Holt: Yeah, it's great to have Jaylin. He's a former nationally ranked punt returner at his previous institution, and he showed some glimpses last year. He took one to the house against Boston College, unfortunately was called back. But yes, it's great to have him. Ali Jennings is doing a nice job catching punts, so is Takye Heath, who has a background in that. Bradshaw has a background, so we've got some guys. We're hoping for Tuck to get back. He's questionable right now, so hopefully that works out, but it's nice to have some guys that can do it.
Q: I think a lot of times people get caught up in Virginia Tech bringing everybody back on offense and defense, but you got just about all your specialists back too. What is this fall camp like for you knowing you have so much continuity coming over from last year?
Coach Holt: Well, I think you have your roles defined sooner. You have an idea of who's going to be out there. You take comfort in that those guys have game experience, so you know that it's not going to be too big for them. But you know, it's a new year. You got to go out there and do the job. You certainly can't live in the past, and you want to use that experience to instill confidence, but yet understanding that you got to go perform. So I like where our guys are. I like the group we're bringing back. I think they're really talented. They work really hard. Really, really pleased with the way they go about it every day.
Q: What impressed you most about the year John had last year, and what are your expectations for him coming into this season?
Coach Holt: I just like that John's mental focus is, I think, elite, particularly for a guy at his experience level. Last year was his first time being on the field and to go out there and perform well and be able to make every kick its own kick, whether it goes well or you don't get the result that you're looking for, to be able to bounce back and make it right the next time, I think that's a really special quality about him.
Q: Stu, with the new NCAA rule allowing QC's analysts opportunities to coach now, since you oversee two positions, how beneficial is it to have Brandon and Mike now be able to be more involved and help out when you have one responsibility here and someone can fill the void there?
Coach Holt: Yeah, that's a great observation because you can't be in two places at one time. So it's great to have those guys. Mike brings a ton of experience offensively. Brandon brings a ton of experience in the kicking game. We're very fortunate to have both of those guys. I trust both of them wholeheartedly, and so it's definitely a benefit to our players.
Q: I asked you this after the spring game about Thomas Williams at kick returner, with B back there, I believe Malikai back there. How much do you want to get Thomas and a few other guys involved so Basel maybe is fresher for offense and can still provide dynamic and kick return when you need them?
Coach Holt: Yeah, we'd love to get Thomas involved. We'd love to get the running back room involved, and anyone else that we feel like can do it. Thomas, if you've seen his high school stuff, was really special with the ball in his hands. So he's certainly going to get an opportunity, and we're developing those guys and just the depth at that position, just like any other.
Q: Stu, last year was obviously the first time we really got to see Benji Gosnell and Harrison Saint Germain both start to take on some bigger roles, especially with Dae’Quan Wright transferring out. What have you seen from those two in development, and what do you envision their roles looking like this year?
Coach Holt: Man, I love how they go about it every day. I love how Nick Gallo, coming back from his setback, Benji getting a little clean up in the off season and him coming back. And then I love how Harrison approaches it every single day. Those guys practice like pros, they train like pros. They're very conscientious of their responsibility to the team. They're accountable to their teammates. So I just love the way they take the mental aspect to the field and work really hard in the weight room and their agility training to do what they need to do physically as well. Very happy with those guys.
Q: Then with the specialist room, obviously some of the new roster limits that are coming into play seemingly next year, how much is that impacting your recruiting approach now that these roster limits are in place? You may have some more scholarships to work with for recruiting guys.
Coach Holt: Yeah, it's going to be interesting to see how everyone does it. It's uncharted waters for guys. It's going to get really, really good. For some guys, they're going to have to figure out what the next move is. Right now, we're focused on the 2024 season. We're going to go out and do our best week in and week out, and we'll see how it shakes out down the road.
