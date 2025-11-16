Everything From Virginia Interim Tech HC Philip Montgomery After Florida State Loss
Virginia Tech interim head coach Philip Montgomery spoke to the media after the Hokies' 34-14 Week 12 loss to Florida State; here's the entirety of what Montgomery had to say:
Opening statement:
"It's a tough loss. That being said, I feel for those guys in that locker room. The way they work, the way they prepare, the way they battle, they're relentless with their effort. The way they've stuck together through everything so far this season, you can never question their hearts. you can never question their character or how much they work and love for each other. I'm proud of them and I'm proud of them as a whole. I'm proud of them as as individuals. We came up short tonight not because of a lack of effort. But guys continuing to battle, continuing to grow, continuing to get better. We've got guys that have stepped up in in a lot of different situations and I'm proud of that. I'm proud of the way they they show up every day and go to work. And so, we came up short tonight. We've got a couple of games left. That being said, I know these guys will continue to work, continue to battle, and I'm proud of of this team and what they've accomplished."
On Florida State going 7-for-11 on third downs, not punting and what was difficult about getting them off the field:
"Well, they got a lot of weapons. They got a lot of weapons. They can one-two punch you with the run and the pass. They're pretty balanced in that part of it. And so, I thought they played well tonight. Take nothing from them. They're a good football team. Our guys got in some situations where we needed to get off the field. Some guys just made some good plays. That's going to happen at times and so, we got to continue to keep working. But we've had a lot of young guys step up. Our old guys are continuing to grow and and that's what we got to have every week.
On establishing the gameplan, but turnovers and penalties being costly:
"I don't know that that was the total reason of it. There's a lot of reasons to the game. That being said, the first turnover, we're trying to be aggressive. [Quarterback Kyron Drones is] taking a shot. I don't mind that part of it. I mean, it was unfortunate that [Ayden Greene] kind of slipped and fell in that instance. Sometimes, those things happen. That was really, really early in the game. The other turnover, we got an all-out blitz and if he steps through that, he's probably fixing to run for a long way. And so, those are things that happen within the game. I think we've been much better in the turnover margin. Tonight, we had two. That was part of it. But I don't think that was the deciding factor in the game. I was proud of the way we established the run. I thought we were a little bit more balanced tonight. And I was proud of how hard those guys continued to play. We stepped up, made plays in big things. You talked about them being seven of whatever they were, 7-of-11. I think we were 8 to 12. Both of us were good on third down. I mean, if you're playing in those ranges, you probably got a chance to win."
On the holding penalty shortly before halftime, clock management and the decision to go for a Hail Mary instead of a long John Love field goal:
"Well, we're out of John's range. It's too far. So, we got to take our Hail Mary shot and that's where we were. As far as the clock management part of it, I have to go back and look at it. Didn't feel like we mismanaged the clock in that particular instance. But you got to make a decision. At that point, we were out of the range. We were in range, got the penalty. Now, we're out of the range, and so, we're taking our shot down the field and see if we can hit it."
On if Montgomery thinks cornerback Thomas Williams got back onside before the field goal snap (Williams was whistled for an offsides penalty):
"Yeah, I don't know. I thought he did, but until I can really sit down and study it and look at it, it's a tough call. Again, I have to go back and look at it. I don't want to make a call right now, an emotional call on that. Let me go back and look at it. We'll make a decision from there."
Q: How critical was that snapping? If they kick, it's 13-7. Instead, they're in the end zone. It's a two-score game.
"It's one of those opportunities that that we needed to come on the other side of it. Something that we'll learn from it. I know for him, just trying to make a play, trying to get a block and just got to be a little bit more disciplined in in those situations. I know he'll learn from that. That's a young man that has meant a lot to our program and has done a tremendous amount. And so, I got a lot of faith in his ability and what he does."
On Kelvin Gilliam's status after being injured at the goal line:
"Yeah, I think he'll be all right. Obviously, we'll know more in the upcoming days. But that being said, I know that dude's got a lot of heart, a lot of fight in him, and if he's got an opportunity to step back on the field, he will."
On the defensive line's performance sans J.C. Price, who was absent due to a personal manner:
"I thought they performed well. I really did. I mean, obviously, JC's a key component to our coaching staff and to that defensive line, but I thought those guys stepped up and played well. Thought [assitant defensive line coach Jan Johnson Jr.] did a nice job stepping in there and I know those guys played extremely hard."
On what was working on third down (8-for-12):
"I think our run game was part of that. I thought we were staying on schedule for most of that time. Took a couple of shots in there. Were able to get back into schedule mode. I thought our guys played and ran the ball extremely hard. Guys up front did a really nice job of working on edges. Them dudes are big up front. I thought our offensive line really did a nice job kind of controlling the edges and being able to find some gaps and some lanes in there for those running backs to be able to hit and produce yards."
On Hawkins, who averaged eight-plus yards per carry for the fourth time in six games, and about his growth:
"He is continuing to develop as a player. His vision has gotten better. His contact balance has gotten better. He's being able to set up blocks more, being able to see those lanes and see how those things start developing. He is a special player and he's continuing to grow even into a more special player. And he's a guy that plays with a lot of heart, a lot of passion about him, plays with a lot of juice, and he's vital to what we're we're able to do."
On the 125-yard passing performance from Kyron Drones:
"What you hope is that we can continue to find some more balance in it. Would I like to be throwing for 300 yards? Sure, I would. Right. But we're going to play to our strengths. And I think we're growing up front, especially in the run game part of it. I think we're growing in our protection parts of it. I think we're getting opportunities. We're going to continue to keep pressing on those things. But if we can get a little bit more balance, I'd love to see us at whatever we were tonight. What was it? Two something. Till I put my glasses on, I can't see it. 238 [rushing yards]. I'd rather see us at 238 and 238. And if we can hit that number, it's going to give us an opportunity to get more wins."