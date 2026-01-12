Virginia Tech LB Will Johnson Enters Transfer Portal

Virginia Tech football has seen another player enter the transfer portal. Linebacker Will Johnson has entered the portal; the 6-foot-2, 231-pound graduate student will have one year of eligibility remaining, presumably due to utilizing a medical redshirt for the 2022 campaign.

Johnson, who hails from Leonardtown, Maryland, exited high school as a three-star prospect, rated on 247Sports as an 87 overall, the 66th-highest linebacker in the Class of 2021 and the No. 19 player in the state of Maryland.

Johnson redshirted his freshman year in 2021, then played in one game in 2022 before missing the remainder of the season due to injury. In that one game, which came against North Carolina in a 41-20 loss, Johnson made two tackles (both assisted) and 0.5 tackles for loss.

In 2023, Johnson logged nine tackles and played in all 13 games. Johnson also registered four solo tackles, and his best performance came in the 2023 opener against Old Dominion, where Johnson registered four total tackles.

In 2024, Johnson was injured in the season opener, per his HokieSports profile. In five games played, he logged four tackles, all of which came assisted. He also adorned the No. 25 for the Duke's Mayo Bowl, and made two tackles against the

This past season, Johnson played in all 12 games and primarily played in special teams. Johnson made three tackles, with two coming in the regular season finale.

This past season, Johnson logged seven defensive snaps, with all but one coming in the box. Johnson also logged 50 snaps in kick coverage, 74 snaps in kick return, 46 snaps in punt coverage and 37 snaps in punt return. Johnson registered a overall defensive grade of 65.8, a 65.6 run defense grade, a 60.0 pass rush grade and a 60.3 coverage grade.

In his Virginia Tech career, Johnson logged 18 total tackles, with five of them coming unassisted.

Since head coach James Franklin's hiring on Nov. 17, Jenkins is the 20th player and the 18th on scholarship to announce his plans to enter the transfer portal, joining quarterback Garret Rangel, wide receiver Charlie O'Connor (walk-on), quarterback William "Pop" Watson III, wide receiver Cameron Seldon, tight end Zeke Wimbush, running backs Jeremiah Coney and Braydon Bennett, cornerback Caleb Brown, defensive lineman Arias Nash, Woodson, edge rusher James Jennette, cornerback Joseph Reddish, Woodson, wide receiver Micah Matthews, offensive linemen Carter Stallard, Jahzari Priester and Hannes Hammer, cornerback Krystian Williams and safety Tyler Childress.

Combining the numbers with the players who left the program in the midway portion of the 2025 campaign, the number now sits at 27: Rangel, O'Connor, Watson, Sedon, Wimbush, Coney, Bennett, Brown, Nash, Woodson, Reddish, Jennette, Matthews, Stallard, Priester, Hammer, Williams, Childress, Jenkins, Johnson, cornerback Dante Lovett, wide receiver/punt returner Tucker Holloway, linebacker Michael Short, defensive lineman Keyshawn Burgos, safety Christian Ellis, defensive lineman James Djonkam and wide receiver Donavon Greene (departed program).

Virginia Tech has just under eight months until its 2026 campaign kicks off against VMI on Sept. 5, 2026. The matchup will be the Hokies and Keydets' first in 42 years; the two teams last faced off in 1984.

