Everything from Virginia Tech CB Isaiah Brown-Murray Following Friday's Practice
The Hokies are now only nine days away from opening their 2025 campaign against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Aflac Kickoff. Cornerback Isaiah Brown-Murray spoke to the media after Friday's practice; here's the entirety of what he had to say:
Q: Is this about the time of August where you're tired of hitting your own teammates for all month?
"Yeah, it's about time to beat up on somebody else now. So, we got South Carolina coming up. It's going to be a great challenge for us and really test all of us and see where we really are and to be able to show us, show the fans how much work we put in this fall camp."
On South Carolina as a "major matchup right off the bat" and whether that increases urgency of offseason preparation:
"No. One thing, Virginia, Tech that we do, we're always where our feet are. We wasn't worried about South Carolina all fall camp, but now we're preparing for South Carolina, so that will be a great test for us."
Q: How's the preparation for South Carolina going so far?
"Oh, it's going to be pretty good. Our coaches are putting in a very good game plan for those guys and we're just coming out here every day trying to execute that game plan as best of our ability."
On what South Carolina has shown on film that Tech needs to watch out for:
"Well, they got some pretty good [guys], they got some size and speed. They have some really good receivers that be able to test our secondary and it'll be a good challenge for us. Hopefully we can go out there and have a good game."
Q: How'd the look [quarterbacks AJ Brand and Kelden Ryan] have given you on scout team helped you with that?
"Those two young guys, they're going to be really good quarterbacks in the future, they're still developing and they were giving us great looks all week and next week they're going to do the same, especially with LaNorris Sellers. [Brand and Ryan are] both kind of athletic quarterbacks so they kind of match what he does."
On working at nickelback and outside and the process:
"It's been pretty good. All the extra meetings I do with the coaches and stuff like that, just the cross-training and stuff like that. They're just trying to get the best 11 on the field and wherever I fit in, that's where I'm going to go."
Q: Do you like one better than the other?
"No, they're so different and I like different things about each of them. So, it's really wherever they ask me to go."
Q: Is one tougher than the other?
"Nickel was tougher for me at first in the spring because it was new learning the defense and stuff like that, but now it's it's about equal because I got comfortable at nickel and it's been pretty fun."
On competition at nickelback:
"Isaiah Cash, Khalij [Harrell], they've been doing a great at nickel. [Joseph Reddish] and they got a few snaps of Sherrod Covil. We got a very, very deep secondary. All those guys can go in the game and make plays."
On what led him to transfer to Virginia Tech:
"Really, just the ability to come in and be able to play. I've seen an opportunity to come here and play and they played "Enter Sandman" [Editor's Note: Brown-Murray referred to it as "Enter the Sandman"] on the jumbotron on my visit and it was just, I got chills just watching that video and it's kind of surreal. I played for the Virginia Tech Hokies Little League team in North Carolina when I was younger so it was kind of a full circle moment for me."
On Sherrod Covil:
"He looked very good at safety and he looked very good at nickel. He's a very good player. He's going to be able to help us anywhere we put him."
Q: You played in an NFL stadium before?
"Yeah when I played Temple [Editor's Note: the game was played on Nov. 26, 2022, when Brown-Murray was a freshman at East Carolina; the Pirates beat the Owls, 49-46 inside Lincoln Financial Field, home to the Philadelphia Eagles], I played in a Philly stadium."
Q: You eager to see this happen [inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.]?
"Oh yeah, I am. The dome, it's gonna be a great atmosphere. I know we're gonna have a lot of Hokies there."