Everything from Virginia Tech Safeties Coach Pierson Prioleau After Wednesday's Practice
Virginia Tech safeties coach Pierson Prioleau addressed the media after practice on Wednesday. Here's the entirety of what he had to say:
On the open week:
"That open week is a great week for guys to get healthy, us to work on fundamental things because that's the core of everything we do, it's fundamentals. So, guys that need a little time to get healthy, they get that time. Coaches get a little time to work on their fundamentals. That's the core thing and it's a big week for us."
Q: I'd ask you normally like is this a week to give the young guys a look, but it seems like that you only have young guys in your group right now.
"There's a ton of young guys that are getting opportunities to play. And we're excited about that. Sometimes the opportunity doesn't arise for them. This week, the bye week is a week traditionally where you get some younger guys involved. But a lot of our younger guys are getting the opportunities already. So, a good week to just reinstall some of those fundamental things and and those conditions."
On Sheldon Robinson:
"In recruiting Sheldon, we already knew that he was a mature athlete. His body was already ready and mentally, he was ready and prepared. Even without him being an early enrollee, he picked things up with good speed and gradually got better and better and better. He has a high upside. We're excited about the progress he's made. He still has a ton to learn, but we're excited about where he's heading."
Q: Recruiting Brennan Johnson, did you ever expect him to be back in the secondary with you or was he always a guy that figured would be in that linebacker rotation?
"Peanut [Brennan Johnson] is kind of like a wild card. We knew that he was a a guy at high school that did a lot of different things. Played linebacker, played safety, played at an overhang, he did a ton of different things. So, we knew he was a good football player. The key was just to find a fit for him within this defense. And he's been nurturing himself in the playbook and staying on top of things. And he's another one of those young guys that's making the best of his opportunity."
On whether it's been tough to see so many Hokies safeties on the sideline:
"Well, it's really hard to predict the landscape of the season. It's nothing that you can completely prepare for. You have to prepare everyone and some of those guys were preparing in the background for this opportunity that they're getting in the foreground right now. And you never can prepare for this, but you know, it happens and we're excited."
On whether the circumstances are strange (for reference: safety Christian Ellis' last snap before announcing intent to transfer was a pass breakup to win the NC State game):
'There's no way to prepare for those circumstances, there's no way to prepare for how the season has gone. You just come out and do the very best that you can with the guys that you have available. And a lot of our guys have had to make tough decisions and we respect the decisions that they've made. We are indebted to this program, myself indebted to the school. This is my alma mater and I'm going to pour into everyone that's available, just like I'm supposed to. And we're going to continue to get better and better and better and go out and play better and better and better each week."
On Tyson Flowers:
"Tyson has been a great leader for the room and the entire defense. He's a guy that has great attention to detail and he expects that of others. So, he is who he prepares to be every day and it's been good to see him take control of that leadership with us."
Q: How hopeful are you get back a couple safeties here after the week or you expect to get to be as tight of rotation as you've had last few weeks?
"Just a wait and see game. We got to trust our medical staff and the guys that are available and healthy to play. We'll get those guys prepared. You got a little time here with the bye week to get that and make that happen. And then, when it's time to strap it up next Friday against Cal, we'll take those guys that are ready. We'll have them well prepared and we'll go out and have fun in Lane Stadium."
On playing freshmen previously and transitioning to playing multiple at the same time:
"Those guys all develop at different rates and some freshmen have come in and they're ready. And some of them need a little bit more development and those guys have done a great job of paying attention and getting mental reps. Those guys have done a great job of taking steps each day in the right direction and they've prepared themselves for the opportunity that's presented to them. And we're going to continue to nourish those guys and prepare those guys so we can go out and be successful on Saturdays."