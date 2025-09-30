Everything From Virginia Tech WR Cameron Seldon On Tuesday
Virginia Tech wide receiver Cameron Seldon talked to the media during this Tuesday's weekly press conference; here's the entirety of what he had to say:
On Seldon's touchdown, which followed an 85-yard run from RB Terion Stewart:
"If I'm being honest, I knew that it was a critical time in the game, so I wasn't expecting them to throw the ball, but I knew I had to capitalize on it. When you get that, you have two blockers, but there's probably three guys there. You have to power through some guys at that point. You expected uh to take some contact there. Kind of my running back instincts got to take over. I'm no longer a receiver, so I know I had to get a job done and my teammates counted on me and I was counting on myself to make the play."
On his development at wide receiver:
"I think it's a continual process. Like I got to understand the game more, but I feel like I've been doing a pretty good job with it so far."
On whether the staff is able to utilize Seldon's skillset (he played RB at Tennessee):
"Yes, sir. They truly understand [that] it's just critical situations where I'm expecting to go make a play. So, I don't really press about it. I just know the opportunity is going to present itself. So when it comes, I know I got to capitalize on it."
Q: And what has been the toughest part about transitioning to receiver?
"The toughest part is really just the mental piece. Like still got those running back instincts. Kind of think like a running back. So just playing free and flowing as a receiver. But I mean, I like to do both."
On if there was a mood change with interim head coach Philip Montgomery taking over for Brent Pry:
"I mean, the mood's pretty much been consistent, you know, like people always talk about brotherhood, this that and the third, but this is the only team that I've ever like felt truly connected with. Like you get what I'm saying? We're like, we all want to see each other win. We want to play for the man next to us. So when Monty got the job, like we just went harder and then we just went harder in practice. So I feel like it made us closer and we just got to keep doing what we're doing."
On what the last few weeks have been in the wake of Pry's firing:
"I really didn't have any emotion towards it. It's kind of, it's life. Things happen that are out of your control. It's a harsh reality, but college football has become a business. So, people leave, coaches leave. But I love Virginia Tech. I love the program. Love Coach Pry. But I mean, the only thing that we can do now is go win."
On Johnny Garrett saying that it felt like everything hit "rock bottom and the two things you could do is you either get up from it or just die" and whether those who have stuck around have risen up:
"Yes, sir. Guys are more motivated. Guys are happy to come in. Guys are excited. Guys want to win. Guys want to make a play for the man next to them. And everybody's supporting each other. So, it's a wonderful thing to see."
On whether there's been more buy-in since the ODU and Vanderbilt games:
"No, if I'm being honest, it's always been there. It just got taken to the next level, per se. Like, I feel like, when that happened, everybody just amped it up a little more. Like practice was intense, guys is angry, playing better, and I don't know, it really was really no shift. It's always been there."
On when QB Kyron Drones is trying to make something out of nothing:
"When he's trying to make something out of nothing, we got to make the play. Like, Coach, the ball's in the air. We got to make the play. Catch it. That's all that that's all that matters. So, we got to show up for him and he got to show up for us."
On knowing Stewart is one extra element for the defense:
"I mean, I love it. I love running back, I love receivers. So, when I'm seeing him run the ball, I get excited. I get amped up."
Q: How fun was Saturday?
"It was really fun. Probably the most fun that I had. Well, I've had the most fun since I've been here, but Saturday was really fun. I really love the game. I enjoy the game."