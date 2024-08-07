Everything From Wide Receiver Jaylin Lane at Virginia Tech Media Day
1. How has the depth at the receiver position helped you players excel as individuals?
"Having the depth is extremely important in any position on the football field because some of the games you're going to play 60-70 plays and that can wear down on your body but you know that if you come out for a play there's a guy just as good you that's going to come in and make plays just as good as you, so I feel like creating the depth that we have has been vital."
2. What have you seen from Daquan Felton and is there more to Felton than we give him credit for?
" Oh yeah. See, I've known about this since I first met him. He's been a worker from the jump and you don't see a 6'4-6'5 receiver who can run like him. And just to see how he gets in and out of breaks and stuff, I'm like, trying to catch up to him. I feel like in some aspect, I'm like, Man, he's 6'5 he shouldn't be getting in and out better than me. I feel like now he's going to have a great season, just how we worked this offseason. And I feel like that about the whole room."
3. What is the camaraderie like in the receiver room amongst the vets and transfers coming into kind of the same situation?
"Since we all came in, we've clicked from the jump. You know, we all got a lot to relate on. We played football for a lot of years. I played against Ali when he was at ODU and I was at Mt, we always had a lot of things to relate on, and having the season under our belt and another whole offseason, just to, you know, continue to hang out off the field. So, you know, get to know each other more, I feel like I've got the best connection we've had so far."
4. What do you enjoy most about punt returns and how fun is that aspect of the game?
"The biggest thing about returning punts is getting comfortable with it. You know, catching it, tracking it, stuff like that. But I love punt return, um, being with another great returner like Tucker has been amazing. And, you know, have that rush, having a big punt return can change a game. So, you always like being a playmaker, and being a punt returner is one way to do that."
5. What is it like across the board just having so much continuity where people know their roles?
"Yeah, you know, you look at the specialists especially like Coach Pry said, we got Peter coming back, John Love, Kyle Low, Christian Epling, you know, we got a lot of returning guys. We played a lot of football. I mean, just seeing the camaraderie in their room, I think it is a testament to the whole team about how we all want to be here and all want to play for each other and you know growing as a family together."
6. Thoughts on Ali Jennings return and overall impact on the team?
" I'm really excited for Ali and it impacted us when he went down, but, you know, seeing how he's just been continuously working and working, trying to get back and also letting his nature impact us with his leadership as he was off the field with you know, whether it be film or just telling us what he sees. So it'd be exciting to get back out there with him and play a full season with him."
7. How excited are you to return punts and hopefully not get any called back?
"Yeah, you know, I'm always excited to return punts. Yeah, having it called back is a part of the game you know, I've had many touchdowns get called back throughout my career, but it is what it is. But yeah, I'm definitely excited to get back out there and you know, just make more plays and help the team win as many games as possible."
8. How much more entrenched is Kyron Drones in his role as QB one and what's the ceiling for this group given how much has returned?
"Yeah, I feel like the sky's the limit for our offense. Our main goal is to be one of the best offenses in college football this year and having Kyron Drones come back. You can just tell since January he's been comfortable, knowing he's the guy and building more of a relationship with him with the connection on the field and off. You see him get more comfortable with us and with Coach Bowen his play-calling style and things like that, so I'm excited."
9. How do you expect the offense to be? more of the same and calling more passing plays? is it doing more things different? Combination?
"I feel like it's Bowen. He's a really creative guy. And he likes to get easy touches to guys and let them make plays. And whether it be in the short game, deep pass game, or whatever it may be. So you know, I'm excited to see the playbook open up and we've already seen that a little bit throughout the first five days. And you know, just continuing to grow and grow and so hopefully by Vanderbilt we will be a peak offense."
10. Who looks to be up next out of the young wide receivers? What kind of impact can they make on a pretty crowded pass catcher room?
"It's kind of hard to pick one. But, you know, obviously, you saw Aiden Green, come in last season, and make a bunch of plays for us and I think he's going to have a bigger role this year. You see Zay Bradshaw out there he's continuing to make plays and also Takye Heath those are just three guys that will come to mind as guys you know who continue to work and once us four old heads are gone, they're going to take the reins."
11. What have you noticed about the cornerback battles? What are your hopes or expectations for that group on the other side of the ball that you see every day?
" I think we got one of the best corner rooms in the nation. You know, one of our fundamentals is competition. And you know, they get in front of me, I'm trying to embarrass them, they're trying to embarrass me, when we look in the film room, we all have things to grow on. And just seeing how they work all throughout the summer. You know, whenever we're in there on a monitor, getting catches, they were out there trying to do releases, footwork stuff, you know, so I'm excited for that room, and I think they're going to do great things this season."