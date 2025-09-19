Final Staff Predictions for Virginia Tech vs. Wofford
Tomorrow marks the fourth game day of the season. In under 24 hours, the Virginia Tech Hokies (0-3) will take on the Wofford Terriers at 12 p.m. ET in Tech's third home contest of the 2025 campaign.
Below are score predictions from five of our writers in advance of today's Week 4 showdown:
Taylor Bretl: Virginia Tech enters its matchup against Wofford with a revamped look, as offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery steps in as interim head coach following the dismissal of Brent Pry. The Hokies will also be without defensive back Dante Lovett, who has opted to redshirt — further straining a defense that has surrendered 89 points over its last two games. Fortunately for Virginia Tech, Wofford has struggled to generate offense, scoring just 46 points across its first three contests.
The Hokies have also had trouble generating offense, managing just 56 points through their first three games. Quarterback Kyron Drones has completed just 56.3% of his passes, with a QBR of 48.2 — ranking 91st nationally. In a struggling offense, Montgomery is looking to give the Hokies the needed spark before ACC play, especially against a Wofford defense that’s allowing 383 yards per game this season.
Final Score: Virginia Tech 31, Wofford 13
James Duncan: I believe Virginia Tech will finally pick up its first win of the season against Wofford. The year has been disappointing for the Hokies, but the difference in talent between a Power Four program and one of the weaker FCS schools should be evident on Saturday. This will be Phillip Montgomery’s debut as Virginia Tech’s interim head coach and this should be a game the Hokies win comfortably. Anything less would mark a new low point, one even more deflating than the loss to Old Dominion.
Final Score: Virginia Tech 28, Wofford 13
Thomas Hughes: Wofford's run defense has shined, ranking No. 24 of all FCS squads in rushing yards allowed (123.3). In terms of limiting scoring opportunities, it's even better, ranking No. 16 in points per game (17.3). However, through the air, it's ranked just No. 95 of all 118 FCS schools, allowing almost 260 yards per game. While I don't think that Drones tallies one of his best outings in his tenure at Virginia Tech, I do think that his efforts will be enough to unseat an insipid Wofford offense that has failed to score over 21 points this season and to grant the Hokies their first win of the 2025 season.
Final Score: Virginia Tech 28, Wofford 7
Brett Holmes: The Hokies beat Wofford with Grant Wells the last time they matched up. I'm setting myself up for pain by picking the Hokies for a third straight week, but they remain the favorites in the eyes of the sportsbooks. This should be a layup for Philip Montgomery's first game as interim head coach. Kyron Drones will likely be quiet in a game script that'll favor the ground game. He may have a couple of big plays, but forcing too many of them is something Drones has struggled with. This backfield is in for a refill. Terion Stewart flashed a lot against Old Dominion, and I think he gets more usage this week. Marcellous Hawkins has barely been used in the red zone, so my hope is that he can find his way to the endzone. This will not be an overwhelming blowout like fans would hope for. It should serve as a refresher from the end of the Brent Pry era before the Hokies hit the road for Raleigh.
Final Score: Virginia Tech 24, Wofford 10
Kaden Reinhard: The Hokies enter this game with a completely new identity with Montgomery. Even going as far as wearing all white in Lane Stadium to match the white effect theme, a uniform combo that Pry avoided at home. With Pry being fired after the Old Dominion loss, that allows Montgomery to face the Terriers in a momentum building game; the mindset for the Hokies going forward should be a fresh season, leaving the three losses behind in the past. I believe that Tech will jump out early and only extend the lead further as the game progresses; Montgomery should have the free reigns to open up his bag of tricks on offense against the Terriers, as the Hokies look towards conference play next week against the Wolfpack.
Final Score: Virginia Tech 42, Wofford 6