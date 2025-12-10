Five Biggest Games to Circle on Virginia Tech's 2026 Schedule

The 2025 season is in the books for Virginia Tech and the excitement for the James Franklin era has begun. Franklin has been looked at as one of, if not the best, hire of this year's coaching cycle. Franklin has a lot of work to do to retool this roster, but the excitement is already there for what next year's team is going to look like.

When looking ahead to Franklin's debut season, what are five games that Virginia Tech fans need to circle? Note, the ACC is moving to a nine-game conference schedule and the Hokies still have four non-conference games on the calendar. Virginia Tech is going to have to cancel one of VMI, Old Dominion, James Madison, or Maryland so they can make room for their 9th ACC game.

5. vs James Madison (Sept. 26th)

Assuming that this game does not get canceled, this is a chance for a marquee game between two in-state teams.

Thanks to the ACC, James Madison was able to become a college football playoff team under Bob Chesney. Chesney is leaving to take the head coaching job at UCLA and he will be replaced by former Florida head coach Billy Napier, who had a successful run in the Sun Belt at Louisiana prior to leaving for Florida.

This is going to be a tough game and one that Virginia Tech will need to watch out for.

4. vs Georgia Tech (Date TBD)

Oct 11, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) runs past Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg (99) in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While the Yellow Jackets are not going to have quarterback Haynes King, head coach Brent Key has made this program into a contender in the ACC and they are going to be motivated going into next season considering they lost three of their last four games after an 8-0 start and rising to No. 8 this past season.

The Hokies and Yellow Jackets have played in plenty of big games in the past, sometimes deciding who would win the Coastal Division and this game next season has the potential to be one of the best in the conference.

3. At Clemson (Date TBD)

Clemson began this season as a top five team but finished 7-5 and were one of the most disappointing teams in the country. Will Dabo Swinney be able to reload this roster after losing so much talent to the NFL?

The Tigers are going to be one of the most fascinating teams next season. They are losing a lot of veteran production to the NFL, they infamously don't use the transfer portal, and their high school recruiting has not been the same over the past few cycles. It is not crazy to think that the Hokies roster might be in better shape when this game is played next season.

2. vs Virginia (Nov. 28th)

Nov 29, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) passes the ball from his own end zone against the Virginia Cavaliers in the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Virginia Tech was non-competitive in their loss to UVA a few weeks ago and that win put the Cavaliers in the ACC title game. Going forward, I don't think Virginia Tech is going to be non-competitive in this game anymore.

It will be interesting to see how UVA upgrades their roster after losing so many seniors. Tony Elliott deserves a lot of credit for improving the program, but reloading is going to be a challenge.

1. At Miami (Date TBD)

Could this be a preview of the ACC Championship? It is very possible.

Miami is in the college football playoff for the first time under Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes have brought in the ACC's top recruiting class for four straight cycles. There is a growing talent gap between the Hurricanes and the rest of the ACC, but can Franklin and the Hokies be a challenge. It is has been a long time since these former Big East rivals played a high-level game, but that could change next season.

