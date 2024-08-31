Five Biggest Takeaways From Virginia Tech's Overtime Loss Against Unranked Vanderbilt
The Hokies made a big push late against the Commodores, outscoring Vanderbilt 24-10 in the second half. The late push by Kyron Drones and the Hokies would not be enough though. Vanderbilt would start overtime by scoring in four plays, capped off by a Diego Pavia touchdown run. The Hokies couldn't replicate the same success. Collin Schlee and Kyron Drones split the drive at quarterback, and ended the game with a pass thrown through the endzone. A very tough loss for the away favorites.
Here are some key takeaways.
Mansoor Delane Shaky in Big Moments
Delane looked like a completely different player out on the field on Saturday than he did last year. Vanderbilt gained plenty of chunk plays while targeting Delane, finding a ton of big plays with Quincy Skinner. Skinner was the leading receiver for the Commodores, and was mostly defended by Delane. Mansoor looked fairly shaky and undisciplined, and was replaced by Dante Lovett as the second cornerback on the team. Maybe it could be chalked up to nerves, but Mansoor needs to be better going forward for the Hokies to have success in 2024--he was incredible last year.
Different Look Offense
The Hokies offense looked completely different today. Bhayshul Tuten couldn't find a ton of success in the run game, and most of Virginia Tech's big plays were from blown defensive schemes from Vanderbilt. A new game-plan will be needed to beat bigger opponents, and Brent Pry seemed to be way too conservative in this game with his play calling.
Offensive Line Needs To Keep Kyron Drones Clean
Kyron Drones made some tough decisions when under pressure today, scrambling to no avail, or forcing throws where he would never force them last season. This whole team looked very nerve-filled today and Kyron Drones was one of them. When he had a clean pocket though, he looked solid. Passing for some of his deepest passes in the game, like his long 64-yarder to catch Ali Jennings in stride. The offensive line needs to improve in all aspects, discipline, run blocking, and a clean pocket for Drones. Virginia Tech needs to protect their star quarterback.
John Love Remains a Star
In a team that had some struggles against Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech could still rely on John Love in key moments. Love kept the Hokies in the ballgame throughout, going 5-for-5 on all of his kicks, and 2-for-2 on his field goals. Ultimately, Virginia Tech would've rather have those field goals be extra points, but Brent Pry and his staff still have a kicker to rely on.
Play-Calling is an Issue--No Doubt
This takeaway is very similar to the second takeaway, but this is so important. The play-calling on defense and on offense was completly lackluster, and there were too many coaching blunders to count. Whether it's the rough game-plan against a mobile quarterback, which has been a weakness of Virginia Tech teams of the past. The offensive play-calling was an issue as well, and it seemed like Brent Pry thought he could coast to a win in Nashville. Plenty of short designed plays ranging from screen passes to quarterback keepers that didn't help the reeling offense.