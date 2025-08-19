Five bold predictions for Virginia Tech football's 2025 season
It's hard to believe we are already under two weeks away from Virginia Tech opening the 2025 season against South Carolina in Atlanta. It's a standalone Sunday matchup between two teams who have high hopes in 2025, and should give one of them a massive boost to start the season.
The Hokies were picked to finish 11th in the ACC by the media, but if everything comes together for Brent Pry's squad, they could be a dark horse to finish much higher than that.
With all that said, let's hop into some bold predictions for the Virginia Tech Hokies Football team in 2025.
Kyron Drones sets career highs in passing yards and passing touchdowns
Kyron Drones dealt with injuries in 2024, which caused him to miss three games. In 2025, Drones is back with the Hokies, and I expect him to have his best season to date. He set career-highs in passing yards (2,084) and passing touchdowns (17) in 2023, and I expect him to surpass both of those numbers if he can stay healthy this year.
Terion Stewart eclipses Bhayshul Tuten's 2024 rushing total
Bhayshul Tuten led Tech in rushing yards last year with 1,159 yards and 15 touchdowns, which led to him being selected by the Jaguars in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Hokies brought in Terion Stewart from Bowling Green to hopefully replace Tuten, and he could be in for a big year.
With a new offensive coordinator, a new offensive line, and hopefully a healthy Drones, I think the Hokies are going to have a very strong rushing attack again in 2025. If Stewart takes control of the backfield and is the bona fide RB1, he could be on his way to a 1,200+ yard season.
Ben Bell finishes the season with 10+ sacks
One of the top transfer portal prospects Virginia Tech added this offseason was Ben Bell, a defensive end transfer from Texas State. He was super efficient with the Bobcats, recording 10 sacks in 2023 before injuries plagued his 2024 season, and even then, he finished with 3.5 sacks in four games.
The Hokies lost Antwuan Powell-Ryland Jr., who recorded 16 sacks last season, to the draft this past spring. They're looking for someone who can replace that production, and while I don't think Bell gets 16 sacks, he could very well hit double-digits this year.
Donavon Greene averages over 20 yards per catch
One of the receivers Virginia Tech brought in this offseason is former Wake Forest WR Donavon Greene. In four years with the Demon Decons, Greene was a big-play threat who averaged over 16.5 yards per reception every season.
I believe Tech is going to want to run the football early and often, and if they can establish the run, it opens up a lot downfield and in the play action passing game. When Drones looks to fire deep, Greene is going to be the guy he turns to more often than not, so while it's a long shot, there's a chance Greene averages 20+ yards per reception for the second time in his career.
Virginia Tech upsets South Carolina in season opener
The Hokies enter their week one contest against the South Carolina Gamecocks as 7.5-point underdogs. The Gamecocks have a plethora of hype surrounding them and their star quarterback LaNorris Sellers, but Week 1 could be a very early letdown spot for Shane Beamer's squad.
The Hokies are a much different team than they were a year ago. They have a new offensive and defensive coordinator, a ton of incoming transfers, and a coach who's likely fighting for his job this year. I like what they have going on in Blacksburg, and even if they don't beat South Carolina, I think they cover the 7.5-point spread.