Behind Deeper Pitching Corps, Virginia Tech Gears Up For Promising 2026 Campaign

Virginia Tech baseball enters the 2026 season with a roster that, on paper, reflects the most complete balance of pitching depth, defensive versatility, and athleticism under head coach John Szefc. With returning ACC experience on the mound and a position-player group built around flexibility and competition, the Hokies appear positioned to take a step forward.

Pitching is the clear backbone of Virginia Tech’s roster. The Hokies return one of the ACC’s most established weekend starters in Brett Renfrow, who enters his third consecutive season as the Friday night starter. Renfrow’s experience, durability and ability to limit extra-base damage give Virginia Tech a dependable tone-setter every weekend.

Alongside him, Griffin Stieg returns after missing the 2025 season due to injury. Prior to his setback, Stieg logged meaningful ACC starts and limited hard contact effectively, positioning him as a likely fixture in the weekend rotation once fully stretched out.

The competition behind those two provides Virginia Tech with uncommon flexibility. Aiden Robertson, a JUCO transfer and MLB Draft pick, brings elite strikeout-to-walk numbers and a four-pitch mix that profiles well against ACC lineups. True freshman Ethan Grim adds another high-upside arm after drawing pro interest out of high school, while Logan Eisenreich offers premium velocity and versatility after gaining experience as a true freshman.

The bullpen may be the deepest unit on the roster. Preston Crowl returns as a high-leverage option after a strong 2025, supported by veteran arms Jacob Exum, Luke Craytor, and Peyton Smith, each offering different looks and arm slots. Left-handed depth comes from Madden Clement, Josh Berzonski, and Brendan Yagesh, while transfers Ben Weberand Brody Roe add experienced depth.

Returning sophomore Chase Swift provides additional value as a multi-inning option after serving as Virginia Tech’s primary midweek starter last season. While his velocity sits below typical ACC power arms, his strikeout ability and efficiency give the staff flexibility across the schedule.

Defensively, Virginia Tech’s infield is built on reliability and positional interchangeability. Clay Grady remains a steady presence, providing strong defense and on-base ability despite a down offensive season in 2025. Hudson Lutterman brings extra-base pop and versatility after appearing in 42 games as a freshman.

The key offensive addition is Owen Petrich, a transfer who fills a clear need as a middle-of-the-order power bat following recent departures. Pete Daniel adds further flexibility, with experience at shortstop and the offensive profile to factor into the everyday lineup.

The outfield is Virginia Tech’s most competitive position group. Treyson Hughes returns healthy after a lost season, bringing on-base skills and defensive stability in center field. Sam Gates, a transfer from George Washington, adds speed, experience, and production in right field.

Left field remains open entering the season. Nick Locurto enters the year with an opportunity to secure an everyday role, while Mycah Jordan showed late-season promise and could push for extended playing time. Utility options Sam Grube and Ethan Ball provide additional flexibility, with Ball offering a potential power element and Grube serving as a plug-and-play defender across the diamond.

Virginia Tech enters 2026 with rare pitching depth, improved positional flexibility, and a roster built to withstand the demands of ACC play. Health remains the primary variable, but if the Hokies keep their core available, the pieces are in place for one of the program’s most competitive seasons in recent memory.

Rotation and Lineup Prediction:

Starting Pitchers:

Friday: Brett Renfrow

Saturday: Griffin Stieg

Sunday: Aiden Robertson

Midweek: Tyler Stone/Ethan Grim

Bullpen:

Long Relief: Logan Eisenreich

Long Relief: Ben Weber



Middle Relief: Preston Crowl

Middle Relief: Madden Clement

Middle Relief: Josh Berzonski

Middle Relief: Jacob Exum

Middle Relief: Chase Swift



Situational Relief: Brendan Yagesh

Fire Man: Peyton Smith

Cleanup: Brody Roe



Closer: Luke Craytor

Batting Order:

For this one, I have to specify that this is more general. A pitching rotation remains similar throughout the season, barring injuries, while a batting order does not. The position is designated in parentheses, while their handedness is after.

1. Sam Grube (1B) - L

2. Pete Daniel (SS) - R

3. Treyson Hughes (CF) - L

4. Owen Petrich (3B) - R

5. Sam Gates (RF) - L

6. Henry Cooke (C) - R

7. Anderson French (DH) - L

8. Nick Locurto (LF) - R

9. Clay Grady (2B) - R

