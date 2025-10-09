Five FCS Coaches That Could be the Next Virginia Tech Head Coach
As Virginia Tech continues its search for its next head coach, the school may consider looking at the FCS ranks for emerging talent. FCS coaches often bring youth, innovation and a hunger to elevate their careers, all things Virginia Tech is looking for. Here are five FCS head coaches who could be the next coach of the Hokies.
No. 1: Brent Vigen - Montana State
Vigen played tight end for North Dakota State from 1998-2000. Immediately following his playing career, Vigen joined the coaching staff as a graduate assistant and worked his way up the coaching tree there. He left North Dakota State in 2013 and joined Wymong to serve as its offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. He also added the title of assistant head coach in 2017.
Brent Vigen is in his fifth season as the head coach at Montana State. In that time, he has an impressive record of 51-12. He has won two Big Sky Championships during his time there. His offense at Montana has averaged over 34 points per game in his tenure there and Vigen has mentored several successful NFL quarterbacks, such as Carson Wentz and Josh Allen.
No. 2: Jerry Schmitt - Duquesne
Jerry Schmitt has been the head coach at Duquesne since 2005. Schmitt is a respected veteran coach who is able to win consistently. He is 131-90 in his 20 years at Duquesne.
In his first three years at Duquesne, the Dukes won the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championship each year. When the MAAC disbanded in 2008, Duquesne joined the Northeast Conference, where they have played since. Schmitt has been able to take home seven NEC championships since 2011, most recently as this past season.
No. 3: Clay Hendrix - Furman
Clay Hendrix started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at NC State in 1986. He joined Furman's coaching staff in 1988, serving as the assistant head coach and offensive line coach. He later joined Air Force from 2007 to 2016 serving in the same roles as he did at Furman.
He rejoined Furman in 2017, but now as its head coach. During that time, Hendrix has a 57-38 record. He also has won two conference championships in 2018 and 2023. Furman's best year with Hendrix was in 2023, when they finished 10-3 and made it to the NCAA Division I Quarterfinal.
No. 4: Chennis Berry - South Carolina State
Chennis Berry is in his second season at South Carolina State. Before that, Berry found a plethora of success at the Division II level, winning a pair of NCAA D-II Black College Football National Championships with Benedict.
Overall, as a head coach, Berry is 39-13 in five seasons. Last season, South Carolina State finished 9-3 and was undefeated in conference play. Berry was also able to win the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Championship in his first season there.
No. 5: Billy Cosh - Stony Brook
Billy Cosh is in his second year coaching Stony Brook. This is his first stint being a head coach. Before his time there, he spent time at Concord, Indiana, VMI, Richmond and Western Michigan. He has a tie to Virginia Tech since his dad played and coached in Blacksburg.
He won the 2024 CAA Coach of the Year Award due to turning around a winless Stony Brook team in 2023 and finishing 8-4 last season.