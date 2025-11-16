Five Takeaways From Virginia Tech Football's 34-14 Loss to Florida State
Virginia Tech football dropped its seventh contest of the 2025 campaign, falling to Florida State, 34-14. Here are five takeaways from the matchup.
No. 1: The year is now lost, at least in terms of bowl eligibility.
This season has carried the feel of a lame-duck campaign for weeks, with most of the conversation around the program shifting away from weekly results and toward the broader question of who will guide the Hokies next. Any moments of optimism have come largely from speculation about the coaching search rather than on-field momentum, sans the one-possession wins over N.C. State and California.
Now, even the final sliver of postseason hope has disappeared. The loss closes the door on bowl eligibility, removing one of the few tangible goals still within reach. With two games left, Virginia Tech’s ceiling is a 5–7 finish — a reminder of how far this team has drifted from its preseason expectations (both me and staff writer Kaden Reinhard predicted an 8-4 finish in the preseason) and how much work awaits the next staff.
As the season winds down, the focus inevitably shifts to what comes next: the decisions to be made, the direction of the program, and the foundation a new coach will inherit. The final weeks are no longer about chasing a record, but about assessing where things stand and how the Hokies can position themselves for a reset once December arrives.
No. 2: Injuries continue to mount.
Virginia Tech’s depth chart took another hit when nickelback Isaiah Cash went down, adding to a growing list of players the Hokies have been forced to manage without. His exit only deepens the challenge for a defense already stretched thin, particularly in the back end where rotations have tightened week by week. Cash's status is unknown, as of the time of writing.
The cumulative effect is clear: fewer available substitutions, reduced flexibility in certain packages and a general strain on consistency. Adding to that uncertainty, several players have appeared on the unavailable list without formal injury designations, including cornerback Jordan “Jojo” Crim, leaving the staff to adjust on the fly as personnel changes continue to unfold.
No. 3: The offensive ceiling is apparent.
Virginia Tech’s ground game produced 238 rushing yards, an output that would usually signal a productive afternoon. The Hokies created lanes, controlled stretches of the line of scrimmage and found consistent success on designed runs. Tailback Marcellous Hawkins topped 100 yards, accounting for almost half of the Hokies' yardage.
But the passing effort remained almost entirely absent, limiting how far the offense could actually go. Without a reliable threat through the air, the unit became one-dimensional, allowing Florida State's defense to compress the field and dictate the flow of possessions. In total, Virginia Tech signal-caller Kyron Drones completed just ten of 18 passes for 125 yards. Drones has eclipsed the 200-yard mark on only three occasions this year, and has not done so since Wofford on Sept. 20 in Week 4.
The contrast between an effective rushing attack and an anemic passing game underscores the offense’s current ceiling. Even on a day when the Hokies ran the ball well enough to stay competitive, the lack of balance made it difficult to finish drives, or mount any meaningful push late.
No. 4: The Hokies' rushing effort remains potent when dialed in.
When dialed in, Virginia Tech's rushing effort is imposing. Saturday offered another example, with the Hokies leaning heavily on a rotation that continues to be the most reliable part of their identity.
Hawkins led the charge with 101 yards, adding yet another strong outing to what has become one of the more quietly impressive seasons in the ACC. His vision and patience have made him the centerpiece of the offense, and his body of work has legitimately elevated his profile as an NFL Draft possibility should he forgo another year in Blacksburg.
Drones supplemented that effort with 79 yards on 18 carries while Terion Stewart also offered meaningful support, posting 43 yards on eight attempts and giving the backfield its usual downhill oomph.
Freshman Jeffrey Overton Jr. added a smaller but still important contribution: 15 yards on three carries along with one of the afternoon’s few meaningful passing plays. His 36-yard reception not only broke open the stagnant offense but also set up Virginia Tech’s lone touchdown across the first three quarters.
No. 5: The day's best news relative to Virginia Tech was about coaching, not the game itself.
That isn’t necessarily a bad thing; in fact, the coaching search has become one of the few sources of genuine optimism around the program. The anticipation hasn’t been tied to the current campaign, which has largely run its course, but to what the next era might look like once a new staff is in place.
Former Penn State head coach James Franklin has emerged as the leading name, though nothing official has been announced out of Blacksburg. Still, the tone from College GameDay this weekend hinted that a resolution could come as early as next week, signaling that the Hokies may soon have their answer.
If that timeline holds, it would close the loop on weeks of speculation and allow the program to pivot toward the future with something concrete. A confirmed hire would give players, recruits and fans a clearer picture of what Virginia Tech intends to build and perhaps offer the stability that has been missing throughout this transitional and turbulent season.
In a year where on-field results have offered few bright spots, the promise of a new direction has become its own form of momentum.