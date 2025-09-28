Five Takeaways From Virginia Tech Football's Week 5 Win Over NC State
Virginia Tech football triumphed last night, capturing its ACC opener over NC State, 23-21. Here's five of my takeaways from the contest.
No. 1: RB Terion Stewart appears back at 100% and he's plenty motivated, too.
Following a career night, the graduate student sounds like he's only getting started this season. When I asked him about what's the mindset going into Tech's Week 6
"Just keep going, just keep going. just take it day by day," Stewart said. "Just keep working. And as we keep working, practicing each day, we want to get better real quick."
Stewart's 174-yard effort was the highest of his career, eclipsing his previous high of 170, set against Buffalo in 2021. He wasn't the only back to thrive Saturday; Marcellous Hawkins toted four carries for a total of 47 yards.
No. 2: The defensive line remains the defense's highlight — for better and worse.
When Virginia Tech’s front seven brought pressure, NC State quarterback CJ Bailey struggled to settle in. The Hokies’ defense sacked him five times, costing the Wolfpack 34 yards and stalling several drives. Bailey looked particularly uncomfortable when the pocket collapsed, forcing him into rushed decisions and off-target throws.
Still, when he had time to operate, Bailey showed poise and accuracy. Through the first three quarters, he was nearly flawless, completing 17 of 20 passes for 173 yards. His rhythm faded in the fourth quarter, though, as Virginia Tech’s defense clamped down. Bailey went 9-for-14 over the final 15 minutes, keeping the Wolfpack alive but unable to deliver a go-ahead score.
Going forward, Virginia Tech's defensive line remains the highlight, as well as the defensive group least affected by the turbulence of the last two weeks. If the Hokies are to sustain momentum in conference play, the defensive line’s ability to control tempo and force opponents into uncomfortable passing situations will be the foundation.
No. 3: Kyron Drones' statline looks pedestrian, but the quarterback played well.
Though 177 yards isn’t eye-catching, it was enough. Drones delivered exactly what was needed, tossing two touchdowns and completing 20 of his 34 passes (58.8%). Under pressure, the redshirt senior thrived, connecting on several deep shots, including one to tight end Benji Gosnell that looked almost videogame-like.
Beyond the highlight plays, Drones managed the offense with composure, throwing completions to eight different receivers and avoiding costly mistakes. His efficiency and decision-making allowed the Hokies to control the pace, and his timely throws kept NC State’s defense off balance.
No. 4: Several new contributors emerged Saturday.
Several newcomers made their presence felt in Raleigh. Wideout Snook Peterkin nearly connected on a deep shot down the sideline, coming just inches shy of his first big highlight — and first reception, at that. On the defensive side, true freshman linebacker Noah Chambers turned in a breakout performance, racking up seven tackles, one tackle for loss and a sack. His immediate impact was hard to miss, flashing both speed and instincts in the middle of the field. Despite a rocky start to the season, Virginia Tech can look to players like Chambers as potential building blocks for the future, even if 2025 doesn’t end with a winning record.
No. 5: It's a whole new season.
It’s a phrase tossed around often, but for at least one week, Virginia Tech can claim to be undefeated in ACC play. At 1–0, the Hokies technically sit atop the standings, though their position depends on how one measures it — whether by pure winning percentage or by prioritizing teams with multiple victories. The reality is that such a distinction doesn't hold much weight in late September, but it gives Tech a rare chance to breathe after an uneven nonconference slate and to celebrate a small victory.
How long the unbeaten mark holds is unclear, but the implications are straightforward. The formula is simple: just keep winning. The odds are slim; FPI gives the Hokies only a 21.4% chance to reach six wins. But the path remains open. And until it closes, the objective stays the same: stack as many victories as possible.
Virginia Tech's next challenge comes against Wake Forest back at home; the contest will take place on Saturday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. ET, with viewing for the game available on the CW.