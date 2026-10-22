Five Virginia Tech Sleepers Who Could Sway the Game vs. Clemson

Quentin Reddish already has a touchdown against Clemson.

As a true freshman on Nov. 9, 2024, he caught a blocked 46-yard field goal at Virginia Tech’s 23-yard line and ran it back 77 yards. Clemson scored the next 24 points and won 24–14 in Blacksburg.

Saturday night in Death Valley could look a lot like that afternoon. Clemson (4–2, 2–1 ACC) ranks last in the conference in passing efficiency with true freshman Tait Reynolds at quarterback. Its defense has still held three of six opponents to 10 points or fewer. Virginia Tech (5–2, 2–2 ACC) clinches bowl eligibility with a win, and it would come in a building where the Hokies haven’t won since 2007.

Here are five sleepers that could be the key to victory on Saturday.

1. Cortez Harris, defensive end

Harris redshirted at Penn State last season after appearing in two games. He followed coach James Franklin to Blacksburg and had five sacks in his first four games, including two at Boston College.

He hasn’t had one since.

This is the week to change that. Clemson has allowed 17 sacks, nearly three a game. On Tuesday, coach Dabo Swinney called the Charleston Southern win his freshman quarterback’s best game at handling protections and avoiding sacks. That says something about the five before it. If the Tigers slide protection toward Aycen Stevens, Harris gets the one-on-one.

2. Ja’Ricous Hairston, tight end

Hairston played quarterback at Bassett High School and walked on at Virginia Tech in 2023. He doesn’t get many targets, but he has five catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns, the latest a five-yard score against Georgia Tech.

Clemson’s secondary has to deal with Luke Reynolds and with Que’Sean Brown, who has 46 catches for 616 yards. The Tigers’ front also just piled up 13 tackles for loss against Charleston Southern, so Virginia Tech won’t get many cracks inside the 20. When it does, a 6'2" former quarterback running routes against linebackers is the kind of matchup that steals a touchdown.

3. Marcellous Hawkins Jr., running back

Hawkins led Virginia Tech with 749 rushing yards last season. Jeffrey Overton Jr. has taken the lead role this year, so Hawkins has settled into the job of winning close games.

He has 325 yards on 79 carries, and his five rushing touchdowns are one more than Overton has. Three came against VMI, so the number flatters him a little. The fourth-and-1 doesn’t. With Virginia Tech trying to run out the final 5:20 against Georgia Tech, Hawkins converted at the Yellow Jackets’ 22, and the Hokies never gave the ball back.

Clemson linebackers Sammy Brown and Jeremiah Alexander have combined for 79 tackles. On third-and-short Saturday, the fifth-year senior is still the back to trust.

4. John Love, kicker

Love moved into fourth on Virginia Tech’s career scoring list in September. October has been harder.

His 36-yard try as time expired against Pitt was ruled wide left in a 35–33 loss. At Cal eight days later, he missed from 55 and 39 yards, and Franklin talked afterward about a kicking competition. Then Love went 2-for-2 against Georgia Tech.

Both of Virginia Tech’s losses came down to the final play. If this one does too, Love could be lining up in Death Valley with a bowl berth on the line.

5. Quentin Reddish, safety

A shoulder injury ended Reddish’s 2025 season after three games. Before he went down, he had the highest Pro Football Focus grade of any Virginia Tech defensive back.

He’s healthy now, and he picked off Georgia Tech on Saturday. It was Virginia Tech’s first interception since the opener and its first takeaway since Week 2.

Tait Reynolds won’t make it easy. The true freshman has completed 65% of 154 passes for 943 yards, with one touchdown and three interceptions. That’s one pick every 51 attempts and 6.1 yards per throw. He’s careful. He just isn’t hurting anybody.

Swinney said Christopher Vizzina, out since fracturing his elbow in Week 2, had his best practice Monday since the injury. Tait Reynolds is still the starter.

Either way, the Hokies need a takeaway they haven’t been getting. The safety who has already scored on Clemson is the likeliest one to get it.

Win, and Virginia Tech is bowl eligible heading into an open week on Halloween.