BLACKSBURG — The inaugural regular season of the James Franklin era at Virginia Tech is in the books. Depending on when one chooses to evaluate the Hokies' 2026 campaign, there's a vastly different assessment to be made.

Virginia Tech started 4-0, reached bowl eligibility eight games in and subsequently went winless in November, culminating in a 37-13 drubbing at the hands of Virginia.

Here are my 10 thoughts on the Hokies' 2026 regular season:

No. 1: The bar shifted midway through the season.

Had you told me in August that Virginia Tech would finish the regular season at 6-6, I wouldn't have necessarily balked at that proposition. But had you told me that on Oct. 24, after the Hokies knocked off Clemson to move to 6-2? That's an entirely different conversation. The manner in which Tech reached six wins is far more concerning than the win total itself.

No. 2: What happened to Virginia Tech's run defense?

Across their first six bouts against Power Four opposition, the Hokies surrendered 628 rushing yards (104.7 per game). Across their final four? That figure ballooned to 841 yards (210.3 per game).

Perhaps even more perplexing is that Tech's final three opposing signal-callers combined for zero passing touchdowns.

No. 3: Luke Reynolds put together one of the finest individual campaigns in recent memory.

The junior tight end supplanted Syracuse's Oronde Gadsden II as the ACC's single-season receptions leader among tight ends, hauling in 75 catches. Reynolds' value to Virginia Tech extended well beyond his production, though, particularly given how frequently the Hokies turned to him in fourth-down situations.

No. 4: Ethan Grunkemeyer's season shouldn't be distilled to Saturday.

Grunkemeyer's two turnovers that directly resulted in Virginia touchdowns will undoubtedly leave a sour taste. But the Penn State transfer became Virginia Tech's first 3,000-yard passer since Jerod Evans in 2016 and set the program's single-season completions record (278).

No. 5: The third quarters were inexplicable.

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ACC opponents outscored Virginia Tech 75-20 in the third quarter this year. That's an average of just over two points per third frame for the Hokies in league play.

Whatever the root of the issue may be, it's difficult to reconcile that level of offensive ineptitude with some of the stretches of football Tech played in opening halves this year.

No. 6: Clemson was the high-water mark.

Virginia Tech's 20-16 victory in Death Valley was, to me, its most encouraging showing of the campaign. It was the type of hard-fought, relatively low-scoring contest that the Hokies had struggled to come out on the right side of in recent years.

That Tech didn't win another game thereafter makes that October afternoon all the more peculiar.

No. 7: The Hokies must be better at home.

Virginia Tech went 3-3 at Lane Stadium this year, including a 1-3 clip in ACC play. It's one thing to drop a two-point game to Pitt and another to lose to Stanford and Virginia at home by a combined 42 points.

No. 8: The Commonwealth Cup's absence is becoming magnified.

Virginia has now beaten Virginia Tech in consecutive campaigns for the first time since 1997-98. Saturday's 24-point shellacking was the Cavaliers' largest-ever victory over Tech in Blacksburg. The rivalry's complexion has shifted considerably in the span of 12 months.

No. 9: The transfer portal needs to yield results in the trenches.

Virginia outgained Virginia Tech 234-40 on the ground Saturday. It's difficult to envision Tech consistently competing in the upper echelon of the ACC without getting markedly better at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

No. 10: Year 2 will be far more telling.

There were tangible signs of progress in the first eight games of Franklin's tenure, just as there were tangible signs of regression in the four that followed.

I'm not inclined to discount what Virginia Tech accomplished in September and October because of its shortcomings in November. Conversely, the Hokies' early-season successes shouldn't absolve them of those shortcomings.