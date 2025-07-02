Former Hokie Kendall Fuller Named One Of College Football's Top True Freshman Of The Century
It is a hard thing for a true freshman to come into a power conference program and make an impact right away, but former Virginia Tech cornerback Kendall Fuller made his mark in Blacksburg from day one. Before becoming a first-round pick in the NFL Draft, Fuller was one of the best cornerbacks in college football. His true freshman season is in the running for the best ever for a cornerback and in a recent article from CBS Sports Chris Hummer, he ranked Fuller's true freshman season as the 13th best of the century:
"The best true freshman cornerback of the 21st century prior to Stingley's emergence, Fuller was dominant with 58 tackles, three tackles for loss and six interceptions, which tied for seventh nationally. Remarkably, Fuller played next to another true freshman (Brandon Facyson), who played nearly as well, reeling in five interceptions. The Hokies finished the year eighth in passing yards allowed per game and held opposing passers to a 48.2 completion percentage, which was fourth nationally."
Earlier this year, it was announced that Fuller would be inducted into the Virginia Tech Hall of Fame:
Spending the 2013-2015 seasons in Blacksburg under Tech defensive head coach Bud Foster, Fuller is one of the most recognizable and decorated Tech defenders to don the maroon and orange--tormenting offenses of all sorts throughout his career.
Fuller entered the program as a five-star recruit who became known early, being named the 2013 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year. Fuller grabbed six interceptions from opposing quarterbacks during his freshman campaign, including a three-interception game against the Duke Blue Devils.
Riding off the back of his Rookie of the Year selection, Fuller followed up the 2014 season with second-team All-American and first-team All-ACC honors.
Finishing off his career with 29 games played, totaling 119 tackles and collecting eight interceptions to pair alongside 27 pass breakups--setting up Fuller to declare for the NFL draft, which he was selected in the third round of the 2016 Draft by Washington.